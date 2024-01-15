“If I don’t win, I’m leaving”: Jennifer Lawrence’s funny reaction during the Golden Globes ceremony

The 84th celebration is this Sunday, January 7. golden globes Was held in Los Angeles. And if the feature film anatomy of fall The film, starring Justin Truitt and winning two awards for Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Film, is oppenheimer Who knew how to do well with at least 5 awards. However, one detail left viewers a little baffled.

When the award for Best Actress in a Comedy was announced, the cameras focused on the six women in the running: Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Alma Pousti, Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Lawrence. who made her mark by playing the role of Katniss Everdeen in the saga hunger games I couldn’t help but throw out a humorous little phrase with a keen eye towards the camera. ,if i don’t win i’m leaving” she said pointedly, waving her hand toward the exit. Unfortunately for her, it was ultimately Emma Stone who received the statuette for her role as Bella Baxter. poor creatures By Yorgos Lanthimos. The 33-year-old actress jumped out of her chair with joy after hearing the name Emma Stone. The two girls have actually been very good friends for many years.

This is not the first time that Jennifer Lawrence has entertained the audience by standing up during award ceremonies. She especially slipped into her dress when she came to collect her Best Actress Oscar happiness therapy, A few minutes later, while she was doing an interview with ABC, comedian Jack Nicholson stopped her and she could not hide her shock. In 2014, during the Oscar ceremony, he also participated in the historic selfie, which brought together many stars such as Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and Ellen DeGeneres. More recently, in 2023, she also climbed the stairs of the Cannes Film Festival in flip-flops.