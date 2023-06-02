If It’s Up To Hailey, We’re Wearing This Accessory This Summer

Chances are Hailey Bieber’s new favorite hair accessory is already among your other pieces of jewelry, because bows aren’t necessarily new. But Hailey wouldn’t be Hailey if she managed to put a new twist on it, so we really can’t help but think that previously so full bow tie is cool again. think of it as a cool variant of Show tantrums A genre we’ve seen a lot of on TikTok in recent months.

Bow ties are Hailey Bieber’s favorite hair accessory

Plus, for people with thin hair like Hailey, a narrow ribbon like this one provides a solution, since scarves—also nice—are often too bulky and tend to slip off when moving.

on a trip to the French Riviera, it’s clearly he go for accessories to spice up her look. She was wearing red, black, beige and pink colored bows around her ponytail and bun. At least we know what we’re going to pack before we go on vacation ourselves and would love to copy her entire summer wardrobe.

Scroll through her sunny posts on Instagram below and take a look at Dhanush!