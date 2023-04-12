If Microsoft buys Activision, PC games will be in the cloud

For over a year now, Microsoft has been trying to get ahead with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. If you’re not up to date, we can sum it up with that it has been one of the biggest dramas in the industry, full of disputes between regulators, Sony and Microsoft. Now that you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, Microsoft has announced that if they buy Activision Blizzard, all PC exclusive games of the company will be available in the cloud with Xbox Cloud Gamingthat is, you can play them on your mobile.

Microsoft and the purchase of Activision Blizzard and King began in January 2022 as the largest deal in the industry. With a value of 68,700 million dollars, this is the price to pay to have some of the biggest developers. And it is that, Activision Blizzard is the creator of franchises as popular and iconic as Devil, starcraft, world of warcraft, Overwatch, call of duty either heartstone. Nor can we forget that King is also included in the agreement and this is the developer of the popular mobile games such as Candy Crush either Bubble Witch.

Activision Blizzard’s PC games will be available in the cloud

Activision Blizzard has games that have been created exclusively for PC, although they are more than a time when multiplatform games did not exist like now. So at first glance, we can think of world of warcraft as a game that could only be played on PC, the same with the warcraft either starcraft. However, this could change soon and that is that all PC-exclusive Activision Blizzard games, past, present or future, would end up arriving in the cloud so that you can play them.How to play from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

so has announced Phil SpencerXbox CEO Gaming, who has indicated that they have expanded their 10-year collaboration with EE to bring PC gaming to the cloud Created by Activision Blizzard. To fulfill this, the agreement must be formalized, although it seems that Microsoft is finalizing the last changes and nearing the end of this purchase

. In addition, it can be seen as a decision that the company has made to reinforce its argument that what they are looking for is bring games to more people.

Microsoft would use this in its favor to close the agreement with Activision

At the moment this news from Microsoft implies that we will be able to play wherever we want in the cloud with Xbox Cloud Gaming to pc games from Activision Blizzard, such as Call of Duty, Warcraft or Diablo, but even so, the agree with EE is somewhat dubious as it is a UK network operator and internet service provider. This is not that it has a great reputation and in fact, it offers Microsoft’s own services such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £10 a month.

Knowing this, we must remember that Microsoft was already going to bring the Activision Blizzard games to NVIDIA GeForce NOW. This is where a strange situation is positioned where you would basically be competing against GeForce NOW with your own cloud service. Logically, this type of decision is for enhance your position vis-à-vis regulators who have been against the agreement.

We already know how much Microsoft has faced future exclusivity issues if you buy Activision Blizzard. Now we see that it does not stop expanding its options and if the developer really buys, you will have many alternatives to play their games. In addition and to finish off, we can see this as a counterattack to Sony’s continuous accusations of buying studios and making exclusive games.