If you are a manga ‘geek’ you have the great event of the year at ‘Las Palomas’ in Algeciras

April 14, 2023 – 19:05

Under the organization of the Yumenosekai Association and with the collaboration of the Algeciras City Council, the bullring ‘Las Palomas’ this weekend becomes the reference date for lovers of the ‘manga’ universe.

From April 14 to 16, The Manga Fair is once again held in Algeciras with an extensive program of activities: Cosplay and Kpop contestsPokémon video game tournaments, Valorant, LOL, among others; concerts by idols Aya and Aine Berry, as well as the metal band ‘Fearless in Motion’; exhibits; exhibitions; stands; talks and conferences.

The companies ‘Toy Planet’, ‘Geek Planet’ and ‘Mar y Price’ collaborate in the event together with the associations ‘Lo sé y me importa’ from La Línea de la Concepción and ‘Yongsang’ from Jerez de la Frontera.

An event that has been held in Algeciras year after year thanks to the work carried out by its organizers together with the participation of the rest of the groups, and which in previous editions has garnered a large influx of public, a sign of the great interest it arouses among fans. .

You have to remember that the XXXVI edition of the Algeciras Book Fair which opens this Friday, this year is dedicated precisely to the world of manga and comics from different parts of Campo de Gibraltar.