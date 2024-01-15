If you order by this time it will take only half an hour for Walmart to deliver your order

Walmart customers who place their orders starting at 6:00 a.m. will have just 30 minutes to have them in their hands.

We’re talking about a wide range of products including clothing, tools, gardening accessories or baby essentials.

As reported by a Walmart spokesperson, this option comes with a fee of $10.00 USD for immediate delivery. Meanwhile, if you choose a three-hour delivery period the cost will be $5.00 USD.

But, that’s not all, the good news is that this service will be completely free for Walmart+ customers.

Meanwhile, the company explained that: “With this on-demand delivery from Walmart, we make sure you have what you need, whenever you need it.”

All this so “customers can make up time, no matter what the clock says,” the statement said.

Mmore options…

The delivery arrives early in the morning, as the retail giant tries to boost its sales. Additionally, another list of delivery options has been added.

For example, in September, Walmart introduced an overnight delivery option. With this, orders placed before 9:30 pm could be delivered by 10:00 pm.

Additionally, the company also offers order delivery where customers can select a specific day and time for delivery of the item.

Therefore, with these features, high-income customers purchase Walmart+ membership.

The truth is that this initiative comes right after Target (Walmart’s rival) announced an unlimited free delivery service called Target 360.

Target aims to deliver items in just one hour for orders over $35.00 USD. Similarly, it aims to boost sales and the service has an annual promotional price of $49.00 USD for new members.

These will be those who register between April 7th and May 18th, from then on the price will increase to $99.00 USD.