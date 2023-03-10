If you thought Among Us had gone out of style, its virtual reality version is having tremendous success in its first weeks – Among Us VR

The title from Innersloth in collaboration with Schell Games and Robot Teddy has accumulated more than a million players.

January 26, 2023, 10:55 – Updated March 6, 2023, 11:10

the fever for among us It is no longer such, mainly because it was impossible to maintain the high level of popularity that the game of innersloth had a couple of years ago. However, the festive multiplayer proposal based on finding the murderer while he sabotages the plans of the members of a ship has continued to incorporate new content and has even released a version for virtual reality .

It has sold over a million copies in ten weeks.

This Among Us VR, an Innersloth project collaborating with Schell Games and Robot Teddy, it hit the market on November 10, 2022 and is already a total success in sales. As confirmed by the company release issued on its official website, has sold more than a million copies in just ten weeks.

In addition, they tell us that this is not the only goal they have to celebrate. The game has been played more than four million times and, on average, are carried out about 44,000 daily games. They also tell us that 89,100,000 minutes have been spent on tasks, sabotage and betrayal, and crewmates represent 122 different countries.

It must be said that, at the time of writing these lines, Among Us VR is available in Steam at a price of 8.19 euros, and have a confirmed content roadmap for this 2023. Among the things they will be adding in the coming months are more customization settings, improved accessibility, more collaborations, and even a new map.