If you want to change your PC to play Minecraft Legends, take advantage of these great offers

The first option that we bring you is not on sale, but we find it more than interesting. This preconfigured system from PcComponentes can handle Mincraft Legends, a game that recommends an NVIDIA GTX 1060 or an AMD RX 580. This game requires a lot of graphics, but otherwise it doesn’t ask for much, so with this PcCom Bronze AMD Ryzen 5 3600 that costs 725 euros, you will have plenty.

A fairly well balanced system that will allow us to enjoy Minecraft Legends and any other game in 1080p.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 17IAB7

The same, since you update your computer, you make an investment to play without problems for the next 4-5 years. This Lenovo computer is excellent, since it has a fairly current processor and a graphics card that supports Ray Tracing. We can buy this Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 17IAB7 for 1099 euros, which represents a saving of 150 euros.

The processor of this system stands out, which despite being a 12th Generation Intel, has a particularity. This generation combines the efficiency and power cores. Well, this CPU lacks efficiency cores, they are all power. It also does not have integrated graphics as it belongs to the Core-F family.

Its specifications are:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12400F with 6 power cores and 12 threads

It is not a bad option to play Minecraft Legends or any current game or that may be released in the coming years.

DawnHawk EPICAL-Q

We are going with an option similar to the previous model, but with better finishes and some improved components. Above all, in this system the box stands out, of higher quality than the previous one and also that the power supply stands out. Although the processor is one generation from Lenovo, it is more powerful.

Lenovo’s system, to put it in some way, is very cloned, it’s that kind of computer without soul and grace. But, this DawnHawk system using a gaming box and better hardware, overall, has that appeal. It has a chassis from Abysm Gaming, a very good manufacturer and an excellent motherboard, as well as a graphics card, made by ASUS.

It has the following components:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11700F with 8 cores and 16 threads

It seems to us, in general, a very good system, although this of putting a liquid cooling, does not finish convincing us.

This article contains links to PcComponentes, MediaMarkt or other online stores that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.