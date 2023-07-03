If your bra isn’t showing, you haven’t worn a trendy outfit this summer. Stylist: “And He Might Look Different Too” | Nina

This summer we ditch our flowy dresses, opt for tops with open backs or sexy cleavage. Nice, but still it is the eternal dilemma that which bra fits well under such a dress. Hollywood says, don’t worry about it now. Celebs now proudly flaunt their lingerie without hiding a bra and this happens on the festival grounds as well. “All the fashion brands are betting on it.”

Open Back Dress or Top: Always a good idea on hot summer days. Stylish and sexy. But that bra that comes creaking? Less sexy, you might think. On the other hand, a strapless bra doesn’t always provide enough support. And no bra, it’s not a comfortable solution for everyone either.

Hollywood found another way. Enter: the visible bra. No ‘wardrobe malfunction’ Shame on you, because you knowingly display your lingerie. Although the trend was long seen as a complete ‘faux pas’ in fashion, the look has now dominated the wardrobes of some of the biggest names.

Where does the trend come from? we should have seen it coming

Katie Holmes attracted media attention in 2019 when she wore a matching cardigan and bra from Khaite. Despite the dress that took the internet by storm (because you saw a bra!), it was a bit of a wait for a breakthrough.

Katie Holmes and Schiaparelli and Elie Saab Fashion Show. © Backgrid, Pascal Le Segretain, Dominique Chariau



The fact that visible bras are now in is not entirely unexpected if you know that visible thongs have also been emerging as a trend for some time now. Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski all believe that underwear shouldn’t be hidden under your clothes and they just show their panties on the red carpet. The thong was indispensable on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week earlier this year.

Is the stylist missing the ball?

Some leading fashion brands already during the presentation of their autumn-winter collections last year switched to visible bras. From Schiaparelli to Elie Saab: They warmed us up to the kind of vibe you don’t need to put off.

This year too, Hollywood caught up. Celebrity after celebrity welcomed the look at the Cannes Film Festival. Fun Fact: One of the strictest dress codes out there is enforced. Actress Scarlett Johansson ignored it and opted for a sleeveless or strapless pink Prada dress with a white bra underneath.

Sydney Sweeney, Scarlett Johansson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ©Getty Images



British top model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a Fendi dress at the same celebration, which she gave more character to with a glittery bra. And ‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney also wore a silk dress with a bright blue Miu Mui bra. It comes with a price tag of $775.

On the social video medium TikTok, there was mainly goofiness: people wondered if this bra appearance might have been intended. Is the dress too big? Did the stylist miss the ball? No, it’s fashion. And since most celebrity bras are very expensive, they deserve to be seen.

Scroll. Meanwhile, the list of stars who have exposed themselves is increasing.

• Actress Nathalie Emmanuel also opted for a Miu Miu copy in bright pink.



• Olivia Wilde chose black leather.

Olivia Wilde ©AFP



• Actresses Zoe Kravitz and Lily James followed suit.

©Getty Images



• Russian model Irina Shayk is often seen with a visible bra.



• Just like actress Charlize Theron.



How do you wear it yourself? choose lace and color

Will you be trying this trend this holiday? According to stylist Sarah Rolstreit, it’s absolutely possible. “I just got back from a festival weekend and saw bras all over the field.underwear can you do like this? upperware Wear, but now standard fashion brands have also bet on it.



Lingerie plays the main role here, so choose attractive stylist sarah rolstreit

“Think of the collection with a sheer blouse, fishnet dress or crocheted dress. All of them are very trending and ideal for combining with lingerie. You would think this is more for the youth, but a sheer blouse with a good bra, everyone can get away with it.’

But don’t you look cheap? No, said the stylist. It’s just a matter of wearing it correctly. “You don’t have to bust out your skin-colored pieces for this look. Opt for lace and color instead, as the lingerie really plays the leading role and should therefore stand out. black is possible but a little less funky and in vogue, The more flashy, the more fun.”

©Getty Images



Which is also great and maybe even a bit safer: body or corset. “It also comes back and can be worn with wide jeans or trousers. A suit with a corset underneath or a nice bra is also good. Just a little more covered up, but also a corset like this straight from a lingerie store. Because that’s what this trend is about.”

Scroll. Festivals and music festivals also rock



