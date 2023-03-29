16



If you’re playing CSGO to receive the Counter-Strike 2 beta, you’re wasting your time, because if you haven’t received it, you won’t, at least for now. This has been made known after learning that many players, thinking that by accumulating hours they would receive the beta, have started to “farm” hours on the official CSGO servers. Valve announced that the beta would be delivered based on various player parameters, including game hours spent on CSGO.

Many users connected the dots and thought that if they accumulated many hours, valve would see them as active players and they would receive access to the Counter-Strike 2 beta. communicate something that many CSGO players will not like, but many others will be happy about. The reality is that the beta is being delivered based on player feedback prior to the beta announcement and launch, so anything we do afterward doesn’t count toward receiving the beta.

PSA: Idling on official matchmaking servers in CS:GO does not increase your chances of making into the CS2 Limited Test. The playtime that counts was your playtime prior to the start of the Limited Test. —CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 27, 2023

In this way, if you are one of those players who has decided to return to Counter to see if that is how you get the beta, you are wasting your time. As you can see in the message posted on his twitter accountmake this point clear, so if you have not already received it, you will not, at least for now.

The other side of the coin is that of the players who are suffering from this fashion, since having two inactive players on your team is something fatal for your gaming experience, so knowing that accumulating hours without moving is useless, It can lead them to stop doing it. Anyway, at least we now know a little better the yardstick with which this beta is being delivered. If you are one of the winners, congratulations! If not, all you have to do is wait for a future beta or, failing that, wait until next summer to enjoy Counter-Strike 2.