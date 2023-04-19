Iggy Azalea and Liam Payne confirmed for The Town 2023

Yesterday (17), two more attractions of the great national music festival of the year, The Town, were announced, being the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, 32, and the British singer, ex-One Direction Liam Payne, 29.

Iggy Azalea has been successful for some years in the world of music, the hits “Fancy” and “Black Widow” have accumulated over eight years, both with more than 500 million views on YouTube, with Fancy having the highest number, surpassing the billion barrier.

Iggy Azalea advertisement in The Town. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The singer, in more than 10 years of career, has made several successful partnerships, including the biggest one being the feat “Problem” with Ariana Grande, which has 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

The artist will be part of the opening day of the festival, on September 2nd, being the second to perform on Palco Syline, the main stage of the event, right after Primário, a group formed by Brazilians MC Hariel, 25, MC Ryan SP, 21, and MC Cabelinho, 27.

On that day, the big headliner will be the American rapper Post Malone, 27, he who was one of the biggest hits of Rock In Rio 2022. To complete the night at Skyline, we will have the American singer Demi Lovato, 30.

Liam Payne will make his big solo appearance since the end of the band that raised him to stardom in his youth, the British group One Direction has accumulated several successes with Liam as a highlight, among them the hits “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Drag Me Down “, “Story Of My Life”, “Best Song Ever” and “One Thing”, all with more than 700 million views on the YouTube platform, the first two being those that reached the billion mark.

One Direction’s biggest hit, “What Makes You Beautiful” is still the biggest hit of Liam Payne’s music career. (Photo: Playback/Youtube)

Even having already performed some shows in his solo career, Liam still hasn’t had the public that an event like The Town will provide him this year.

And the star has been showing that he also knows how to be successful alone and has already accumulated more than 300 million views in the videos of the songs “Strip That Down” and “For You” on YouTube, released between 2017 and 2018, which was also the year of “Familiar”, partnership between the musician and the Colombian singer J Balvin. Another successful partnership between Liam was with musicians Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella in the same year.

The singer was announced as one of the Skyline stage shows on the day with Adam Levine’s renowned band Maroon 5 as the headliner. The Chainsmookers and the Brazilian Ludmilla complete the attractions.

Liam Payne’s full day is announced. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

From the same creators of Rock In Rio, The Town will bring together several famous names in national and international music as well as Bruno Mars, Alok, Foo Fighters and Pitty, among many others.

The festival will take place on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September at the Autodromo de Interlagos in the south zone of São Paulo, SP.

Featured Photo: Iggy Azalea and Liam Payne. Playback/Getty Images