iHeartRadio Awards: Check out the full list of winners

Celebrities and artists celebrated the year of music during the iHeartRadio Music Awardswhich took place in Los Angeles, The Dolby Theater, this Monday (27). The award was aired by Fox in the United States and had the illustrious presence of Taylor Swift It is P!nkmajor honorees of the ceremony.

doja cat, HER, Becky G, Phoebe Bridgers, Nicole Scherzinger It is ice spice honored the 10th edition of the event, which featured performances by Latto, kelly clarkson, P!nk It is Keith Urbanin addition to Pat Benatar It is Neil Giraldo, Muni Long , cody johnson It is Coldplay. The presentation was due to Lenny Kravitz.

Check out the complete list of winners:

song of the year

“About Damn Time”- Lizzo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Big Energy” – Latto

“Enemy (from the Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Ghost” – Justin Bieber

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Woman” – Doja Cat

artist of the year

Beyonce

doja cat

drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Justin bieber

lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best duo/group of the year

AJR

black Eyed Peas

blackpink

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

best collaboration

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“half of my hometown”- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“One Right Now” – Post Malone & The Weeknd

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras (WINNER)

“Wait For U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best new pop artist

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Jax (WINNER)

nicky you are

Steve Lacy

country song of the year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell (WINNER)

“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Best new country artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson (WINNER)

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tem (WINNER)

Wizkid (WINNER)

hip hop song of the year

“FNF (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. lil baby

“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“Wait for U” – Future featuring Drake & Tems (WINNER)

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Drake (WINNER)

Future

kodak black

lil baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best new hip-hop artist

B-Lovee

GloRilla (WINNER)

Latto (WINNER)

spikenard wick

SleazyWorldGo

R&B Song of the Year

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“Free Mind” – Tems

“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long

“I Hate U” – SZA (WINNER)

“Smokin Out The Window” – Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year

Blxst

Muni Long

Silk Sonic

SZA (WINNER)

yung bleu

Best new R&B artist

Blast

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long (WINNER)

Steve Lacy

have

Alternative song of the year

“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Edging”- Blink-182

“Enemy (from the Arcane League of Legends series)” – Imagine Dragons

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year

imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers (WINNERS)

twenty one pilots

weezer

Best new artist (alternative and rock)

beach weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns (WINNERS)

turnstile

wet leg

Rock song of the year

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers (WINNERS)

“Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

“Planet Zero” – Shinedown

“So Called Life” – Three Days Grace

“Taking Me Back” – White Jack

Rock Artist of the Year

Ghost

Papa Roach (WINNER)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Dance song of the year

“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“Escape”- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla

“Heaven Takes You Home” – Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance

“Hot In It”- Tiësto & Charli XCX

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha (WINNER)

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund (WINNER)

Joel Corry

Sofia Tukker

Swedish House Mafia

Tiesto

Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year

“El Incomprendido” – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni

“MAMIII”- Becky G & Karol G (WINNERS)

“Me Porto Bonito”- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Provenza”- Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Daddy Yankee

farruko

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Cada Quien”- Grupo Firme ft. maluma

Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho (WINNER)

“Si Te Pudiera Mentir”- Caliber 50

“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva

“Ya Supérame”- Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

caliber 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Firm Group (WINNER)

La Adictiva

Best new Latin artist

blessing

Kali Uchis (WINNER)

Quevedo

Ryan Castro

Venesti

Best Lyrics (public vote)

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“abcdefu” – Gayle

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“Buy Dirt”- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Glimpse Of Us”- Joji

“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

“N95” – Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by Elenco de Encanto

Best music video (public vote)

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez

“Don’t Be Shy”- Tiësto & Karol G

“Don’t You Worry”- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

“Engage” – Anitta

“Left and Right”- Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook from BTS

“Pink Venom”- BLACKPINK

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

“Yet to Come”-BTS (WINNERS)

Best fan army (public vote)

“Barbz” – Nicki Minaj

“Beliebers” – Justin Bieber

“BeyHive” – Beyonce

“Blinks” – Blackpink

“BTSArmy” – BTS (WINNER)

“Harries” – Harry Styles

“Hotties” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Louies” – Louis Tomlinson

“RihannaNavy”- Rihanna

“Rushers” – Big Time Rush

“Selenators” – Selena Gomez

“Swifties” – Taylor Swift

Social Star Award (public vote)

Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D’Amelio

in beihold

Gayle

GloRilla

JVKE (WINNER)

Lauren Spencer-Smith

yung gravy

Favorite Tour Photographer (voted by the public)

Bad Bunny – Siempreric

Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos

Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda

Halsey-Yasi

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield (WINNER)

Louis Tomlinson-Joshua Halling

Luke CombsDavid Bergman

Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill

Olivia Rodrigo – Donslens

Post Malone – Adam DeGross

Twenty One Pilots – Ashley Osborn

YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant

TikTok bop of the year (public vote)

“About Damn Time”- Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift (WINNER)

“Big Energy” – Latto

“Cuff It” – Beyonce

“Engage”- Anitta

“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Made You Look”- Meghan Trainor

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Unholy”- Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“The smallest violin in the world” – AJR

Favorite documentary (public vote)

Interval – Jennifer Lopez

Life in Pink – Machine Gun Kelly

Love, Lizzo – Lizzo

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar With Lewis Capaldi – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez (WINNER)

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – Shania Twain

Sheryl – Sheryl Crow

Untrapped: The Lil Baby Story – Lil Baby

Favorite tour ‘Style’ (public vote)

Bad Bunny

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Elton John

Harry Styles (WINNER)

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

Rosalía

The Weeknd

Favorite residence (public vote)

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Silk Sonic

“Enigma + Jazz & Piano” – Lady Gaga

“Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain

“Love In Las Vegas”- John Legend

“Love On Tour” – Harry Styles (WINNER)

“Play” – Katy Perry

“Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood

“Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency” – Usher

“Weekends with Adele” – Adele

Best use of sample (public vote)

Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance” – sampled from Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”

Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” – samples from 50 Cent’s “PIMP,” Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay,” and

Biggie’s “Kick In The Door”

Chlöe’s “Treat Me” – sampled from Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” – sampled from Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”

DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Staying Alive” – sample from The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” – sampled from Shonka Dukureh’s “Hound Dog”

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” – sampled from Fergie’s “Glamorous”

Latto’s “Big Energy” – sampled from Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

Lizzo’s “Break Up Twice” – sampled from Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” – sampled from Rick James’ “Super Freak”

Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sample from Taylor Swift’s “Out of The Woods” (WINNER)

Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – sampled from Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

Most Played Titanium Award

WINNER: Doja Cat