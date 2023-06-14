Ilkay Padenberg about Penthesilea: “I don’t know if she’s funny on a silly Tuesday”

The guitar song ‘Love Is Blindness’, performed by Jack White, screams through the room as actors Ilkay Padenberg and Jesse Mensah rehearse how she kills him. He is Penthesilea, she is Achilles. The brutal act is inserted into a stylized choreography: Hit, Lick, Kiss. The conflict that precedes it is given points to measure, Padenberg said: kiss-kiss-kiss, neck-neck-neck. Director Iline Arbo, who watched the film with her team, says it must be intoxicating with blood.

Crew and cast working on a scene in the studios of the International Theater Amsterdam Penthesilea, adapted by Arbo from 1808, after a text by Heinrich von Kleist. For Padenberg, 35, it is the first leading role in the ensemble, of which she has been a member for four years. Due to the high quality of all the actors, you have to wait till you get such a chance.

Her value in minor roles earned her a 2016 nomination for Best Supporting Actress (in a kind of underworld at the Theater Utrecht) and a nomination for the same award last year for his role in doctor in ITA. Padenberg’s unmistakable talent is the light, ironic touch she manages to bring to all of her performances, including the emotional violence of the ITA repertoire, while also infusing an unaffected, earthy tone. Whenever she gets the chance, she acts in comedic roles, such as in guide country By mugmetdegoudentand (since 2017).

But her first starring role on ITA is that of a crazy, obsessed Amazon queen. After the rehearsal, she talks about the play in the din of the theater and about her dreams and ambitions as a producer. These are becoming more concrete now that he has written and directed a short film, which will premiere at the Netherlands Film Festival in September. Four years earlier he had already written and directed a performance that played in his native village of Noordwijk: everything is thought of,

In Penthesilea Ilkay Padenberg plays with her younger sister FJ Padenberg, who caused a stir earlier this year my favorite favorite from ITA. His younger brother Joep Padenburg is also an actor, as is his partner Hannah van Vliet.

I’d rather cry and scream for an ice cream. But as adults, we restrain ourselves

Penthesilea It is set in the final period of the Trojan War, pitting the Greeks against the Trojans, as the Amazons emerge, a race of female warriors led by Penthesilea. Padenberg outlines the background: “Every year virgins are sent for fertilization. After which the males are killed, like the boys born. This is how the female kingdom is kept strong.

Penthesilea sets her eyes on Achilles, the leader of the Greeks. Padenberg: “It’s not the intention that love is involved in the act. All women want seeds. But that goes wrong. These two leaders drop the armor and turn their hatred into love. What you see is this that those extremes are close together.

Why does Penthesilea fall in love?

“With a glance. Because of something she recognizes in another. His heroism. His lust for blood. His madness. Our reference is the film with Timothée Chalamet, bones and all, which is about a romanticized form of cannibalism. You recognize your extreme in the other. Look for that danger. Eating each other becomes a sensual act.

What is Penthesilea for a woman?

“A queen. A ruler. We don’t see her outside of this story. So you immediately find her in a whirlwind of madness. I don’t know what she’s like on a Shy Tuesday. Is she pleasant.

What does this story tell?

“It says something about the extreme behavior that stems from collective thinking and living with absolute truth. You see two people discovering the tenderness of life, for a moment when the ugliness melts away. Of love Permissiveness and being sensitive is unusual for them and therefore terrifying.

“Basically it’s an erotic piece. Sex is described in an indirect way, but you can’t avoid the kisses.

Work for Intimacy Coordinator?

“Yeah, that’s good. We were given an explanation about the five C’s: Consent, Communication, Context, Choreography, Closing. We begin and end every rehearsal with a little ritual to guard boundaries. We briefly Let’s practice kissing with. We only do this completely in rehearsal.

“We discuss together what kissing means in terms of content. Previously, there was a matter of intimacy: understand it. Now it is being considered. play with. I feel safe with him anyway.

Does sexuality work on stage?

“You have to shape it. Like bloodshed. I bleed through my hands. That’s symbolic. There’s a lot of symbolism in this piece. I love that language of form about theatre.

You have a feminist attitude as an actress, you once said. How do you use it in this performance?

“Performance is by a woman. Casting me in front of Jessie. While Jessie can be more feminine than me and I more masculine than her. These masculine and feminine qualities can be used by both genders. It’s interesting, because Why, for example, is physical strength always presented as masculine?”

What is manly in you?

“A kind of hardness. I’m solid, earthy, I feel. The energy I bring.

Eline Arbo just mentioned Noordwijk during rehearsal. Hanna also describes you as ‘Noordwijk’. What does it mean?

“The Noordwijk mentality is cool. I fluctuate between cool and poetic. Those two queens reside in me. Sarcasm and Disney alternate. On the one hand I’m romantic and on the other I’m normal. It creates tension. Sometimes they’re both When the parties are talking among themselves, sometimes there is a fight.

Your rule of thumb is: If they don’t understand it in Noordwijk, it’s no good. Will they understand Penthesilea in Noordwijk?

“The performance speaks many languages. Plotwise you can follow it. All rock music makes it extremely accessible. The challenge lies in the symbolism used. It’s not explained to you. If you’ve only got a stylized performance, only is causing blood, then I would say: Noordwijk stay at home. But that’s not true.”

How is your poetic side expressed?

“I dream. You can make me sit in a chair for hours and then I come up with ten movies and plays again. Synopses and characters written. That’s why I have books full of plans. My favorite thing is the printer. What I I write, print it and paste it in books.

Hanna calls you “my little poet”.

“As a kid on the SEATO test, I had the lowest score I’ve ever had. Because with each assignment I thought, ‘Wow, if you really think about it, and if you stick to it.. ‘

“I really hate assembling an Ikea cabinet. The fact that I can already see what it will be feels awful. I prefer to make my own manual.

“That’s why I don’t like to cook. Neither does Hannah. So don’t come over to eat with us. Eating is providing nutrients. We’ve heard it’s essential.

read this also this article about theater and comedy



Do you do enough comedic roles?

“No. I really should do more. I think that’s where my strength is. I love humor and irony. That’s why I always try to find lightness in characters. They’re always people who don’t want to be there.” Where they are. If there’s a goodbye, I don’t want it to be a goodbye scene. I play against it. There’s humor in that counter color. The sad becomes the sad.

“If you use irony to get out of trouble, it’s nothing. But switch between surrender and irony, all the way through and then a step back: He’s acting to me. Totally In imagination and then say a sentence like that. I find comedy in that.

Do you write yourself funny?

“Everything I write is done with a laugh. My characters are tragically clumsy, no, totally clumsy. With a loving intention.

Hanna said: It would be madness not to give Ivo (van Hove, who announced his departure as artistic director at ITA after this interview, ed.) Ilkay the chance to create something within the ensemble.

“I don’t think that will happen. I want to write it myself and we mainly do repertory or book adaptations here, so far there are few newly written texts. ITA also feels somewhat like the Rijksmuseum and I Maybe more Stedelijk. But I have fantasies about building something for the big hall, and ITA has incredibly good people.”

How did your brother Joep and your sister Efje become actors too?

“My parents like to disagree about who it comes from. But I think about my mother. My mother has a lot of imagination, she sees everything in front of her. At other times she has a Art courses were started.

“You have to imagine that their life takes place in a building. One side is for my dad, he’s a hairdresser. The other room is for my mother. She always has something different. The beautician, the florist. Now she has a concept The store is. No, don’t say boutique. Then he gets angry. The store is sustainable and ecological, with natural products.

And did you give light to your brother and sister?

“I feel the same way. We always argue about that. We were a real middle-class family that didn’t practice arts and culture. But I was in the choir, led by Herma van Piekeren, who was from Noordwijk. I almost single-handedly manage the cultural sector. He also created the theatre, and then I got involved. And I saw: ‘Oh, it’s more fun than sitting on skates’.

When I followed Ivo van Hove into directing Age of Rage, you said you appreciate when a director involves you in a concept.

“It’s stimulating if you can bring your own thinking and you’re not interchangeable as an actor. If I have to play in someone else’s coloring page, I sometimes think: Get rid of your stupid lines. I want to make my own coloring page.

What Makes Acting Attractive?

“Good jazz musicians can go in any direction with their instrument. It’s cool with the acting, too: opening the valves all the way, physically and emotionally. More people should do this. Scream, get angry, cry within one frame. It sounds like therapy, but to me it’s ritualistic and cathartic.

Even if you play an assassin like now?

“Dominating someone is emotion. Like kids throwing tantrums and banging their heads on the floor at the supermarket when they absolutely want something. I wish I could still do that.”

Hit your head on the floor?

“Yeah right? I’d rather cry and scream for an ice cream. But as adults, we restrain ourselves. Whereas I really want that calypso!”

They are delicious too.

“Delicious! Do they still exist? So I’m going to hit the road right here.”

Penthesilea, by the International Theater Amsterdam. Directed by: Eline Arabo. On display at the ITA in Holland Festival from 15 to 23 June (premiere 18 June). Subsequent performances: 24 August to 2 September. Info: ita.nl

CV ilke padenberg

ilke padenberg (Noordwijk, 1988) studied in Arnhem Theater School, Since season 2019-’20 she is a permanent member of the International Theater Amsterdam ITA Ensemble. In the ’23 -’24 season, Padenberg plays, among other things Penthesilea and at the premiere of primitive and other times (Director Guy Cassiers) and Law (Director Eline Arbo). for his role in a kind of underworld At the Theater Utrecht she received 2016 Colombia For Best Supporting Actor. In 2019 she wrote and directed the performance everything is thought of On the beach in Noordwijk.