Ilya Topuria challenges Conor McGregor to face him at the Bernabeu: “He’s nobody now”

Ilya Topuria He prepares to face his battle against the champion Alexander Volkanovsky Featherweight belt in role ufc 298 In Anaheim, California, next Saturday, February 17.





read this also

Francisco Fernandez

Warrior Dreaming of becoming the first Spaniard to become UFC champion And to do so he has had to undergo a rigorous training session, which his team put together at his home in Alicante before traveling to Las Vegas this week to detail preparations for his big fight.

Topuria is already thinking about what will happen after his fight against Volkanovski and is focused on staging a celebration At the renovated Santiago Bernabéu later this year With the biggest star in UFC history as an opponent: Conor McGregor.

However, the main drawback is Irishman accepts fight Noting that he is not in optimal condition to face a young opponent who can easily defeat him, Topuria himself assured.



conor mcgregor getty

“We’ve talked about it, but The guy is about to retire and I don’t know if he wants this level with the new generation, If you want to keep your name, he has to fight me, Sportingly, Now he is nobody. i beat him in the first round, This will happen by the end of 2024,” Topuria announced in an interview for COPE Network.

35-year-old McGregor has a record of 28 fights in mixed martial arts, with only 22 wins and six losses, but he did not enter the fighting cage for three years when he suffered a serious injury from which he could not recover. fully recover.

Ilya Topuria is confident he can beat Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovsky He has held the featherweight title since December 2019 and is considered the best in the history of the division, but this poster doesn’t scare Ilya Topuria Who is confident that he will be successful in snatching the Monarch belt from the Australian.



Topuria challenges McGregor

“He’s been world champion for a reason, pound for pound, He has defended the title 5 times and is undefeated at featherweight. You have to give him credit and show respect to him, but that respect is what I show every day by working hard and being the first one in the gym and the last one out,” the Georgian-born fighter told the media above. announced.

To prepare for the fight, Topuria had to lose weight, but he still has to lose eight kilos and rests at 65.8 kilos next week. “This is the time when I am handling it best. I weigh 73 kg and I need to lose about 8 kg between now and Friday,