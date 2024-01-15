I’m a Beyoncé fan and I think the same thing about her country album Cowboy Carter (and the duet with Miley Cyrus).

This March 29, Beyoncé unveiled her long-awaited country album titled “Cowboy Carter.” An early fan of Queen Bey’s work, I was eager to discover this work away from her musical habits. This is my feeling after listening for the first time.

Pop music icon Beyoncé has once again created a sensation with the release of her new album. “Cowboy Carter”, Steeped in country sounds and personal stories, Queen Bey takes us on a new musical journey that I was eager to hear, but without any fear. Like after all the evergreen hits “Hi”,Unmarried women” Or “run the world”, what can we actually expect from this very different creation? ,Texas Holdem, the first single released a few weeks ago, convinced me: I found myself humming it often. I listened to all the tracks: here’s my verdict!

From the first notes of the album, I am joined in this musical exploration on behalf of the singer. She demonstrates her incredible versatility as an artist and her ability to push the boundaries of her genre. The music comes one after another and magic happens. preferable tojust for fun” in a duet with Willie Jones that stands out from the first notes.

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé: A Country Album Like No Other

“Cowboy Carter” is more than just a country music album. It is a deeply personal work where Beyoncé shares intimate thoughts on love, family and identity with her audience. Each song seems like a window into his soul. Beyoncé’s powerful voice resonates throughout each track.

One of the most anticipated titles is the cover of “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. However, Beyoncé didn’t just sing this cult song: She rewrote the lyrics to make them her own. According to the song, one verse seems to be directly inspired by her marriage to Jay-Z: “We have been deeply in love for twenty years. I raised this man, I raised his children. “I know my man better than he knows himself.” She sings to the woman who tries to seduce her husband in the story of this title. Yet as on “Girl Power”, Beyoncé concludes with a completely different mood from the original: “I sleep well, peacefully / ‘Cause you can’t dig up the seeds we sowed / I know my man Will stay close to me, breathe my sweet air” and bam, what a queen!

Most Wanted: The sensational duet between Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus

One of the highlights of the album is undoubtedly the duet between Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus in the song “Most Wanted”. Their collaboration on this piece is a true union between two forces of contemporary music. The distinct voices of both artists skillfully intertwine, creating a captivating harmony that transcends genres. ,2nd most wanted“A true gem of an album, where Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus manage to capture the spirit of the Wild West while delivering a stunning vocal performance. This collaboration is not only the highlight of “Cowboy Carter”, but a unique fusion between the two. There are also musical universes that I will listen to again and again.

Apart from her captivating vocals, the musical arrangement of the album is impeccable, expertly blending elements of traditional country with contemporary sounds. This mix creates a unique atmosphere that is captivating and interesting. With this album, she once again proves her ability to innovate and surprise while staying true to herself. ,This is not a country album. It’s a Beyoncé album”, She announced before the release. we confirm!