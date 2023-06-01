“I’m going to have fun with you”: prison sentence and hefty compensation for jealous ex who hits new boyfriend with bike (Binnenland)

A man in his twenties was cycling back from a Leuven fitness center when a jealous Maxime C (32) from Herent hit him twice. However, the victim barely knew the accused. The only link between the two was a girl with whom the victim had a brief relationship in the summer of 2021. fucking Death’s accomplice”, he shouted as he struck a few more. For the fact, he faces a five-year prison sentence, half of which will be suspended.

In the summer of 2021, the victim had a month-long relationship with a girl, which ended amicably. All’s well that ends well, but defendant Maxime C. didn’t see it that way. “The relationship apparently had such a great impact on the defendant that he made threat after threat to the victim,” the prosecutor said at the hearing. The messages didn’t leave much to the imagination. Messages such as “You’re going to drown in your own blood” and “I’m going to have fun with you” led to a police report.

The police interrogated the accused on the basis of threats. “Normally I’m a very quiet person,” he said. “What I did is not right and I realize it.” Yet C. remained obsessed with his love rival. On February 2022, there was an event at the Leuven Fitness Center where the victim used to do workouts. Everything that happened in the gym was publicly viewable on the live stream. The accused kept watching the drain throughout the day to see the victim.

nervous

That plan had been in mind for some time. A few days ago, he took a screenshot of the incident, to which he added a text. “Terrified. Someone will not participate in this event, but he himself does not know it yet, ”he wrote in English.

When the victim left the fitness business, C followed him closely,” said the prosecutor. “At 6.18 pm, he hit his cycle with a car near Varat. The man just didn’t fall.” The prosecutor turned to the defendant. “Did you contact the police? Are you surprised by your actions? No, you upped the pace and hit it again. When you succeeded the second time, you reached out and punched him in the face.

steroids

“You fucking Dead, mate”, he shouted too. Some passers-by intervened and pulled the accused. After that, he could not find a better way than to send a picture of a bent bicycle to his ex. “I found him,” he said. The defense points to anabolic steroid abuse as a trigger. His lawyer calls him “another man” because he is no longer under the influence of substances.

The court sentenced the man to five years in prison, half of which was suspended. For the next five years he cannot commit any criminal offence, must follow strict supervision and must not use any banned substance. He would have to prove the latter by blood test. He must also maintain a strict no-contact order with the victim. The twenty-something is also entitled to compensation of around 20,000 euros.