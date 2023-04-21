I’m going to turn off the phone, this weekend it’s Minecraft Legends and Dead Island 2

We will be able to create alliances, within the game, of the most diverse that will help us in the supreme mission: exterminate the piglins. And it is that the world has been invaded by dark and very dangerous beings who just want to end everything. We will live many adventures until we manage to save the world from the piglin invasion.

A world of great beauty has been created, family style, but also with great mysteries. We will have truly spectacular biomes and, of course, full of resources that we will need to defend ourselves against the piglin invasion.

One of the most timeless games in history now comes with a new twist. We have a new world to explore with the essence of this video game classic. We have a new universe where we dive into the depths of its history, with a lot of action and strategy.

Note that, to run this game, a quad-core processor, 8 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 are recommended. It is not very demanding, but it does require a more modern computer than the conventional game. You have Minecraft Legends available for 39.99 euros on Amazon.

Dead Island 2

Minecraft is fine to play during the day, but at night we want a little more sauce. Dead Island 2 is an extreme survival game where we have to exterminate zombies, which are everywhere. Find weapons, parts to make them and run as if we were Usain Bolt himself.

The second installment takes us to a city of Los Angeles that is in quarantine and in which the army is deployed. You and other idiots immune to the damned pathogen, will enter that city to save it and incidentally, to damn humanity.

We will have to explore the city of Los Angeles, blood and iron. A city full of zombies who just want to kill us, it will be whatever. Along the way we will meet other buzzards, who have the same mission as us: clean up the city.

Regarding the requirements, a processor with at least 4 cores and 8 threads, 10 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB is recommended. The ideal is a processor with at least 6 cores and 12 threads, 10 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super or an AMD RX 6800 XT. Pretty high requirements for this game.

Stray Blade

Finally, we are going with an adventure game where we will have intense combat while exploring the ruins of a mysterious ancient civilization. Legend tells of Acre, a lost valley, a wild place now overgrown. An area that you have found, but in which you died long ago. You do get back from the dead, but the cost is something, as you are bound to these lands.

You seek to recover freedom and, incidentally, restore balance in this territory devastated by war. We will have a faithful companion, called Boji. We will have to explore the throne rooms of giant god-kings and cities forgotten in time. Little by little we will discover the secrets and learn to face increasingly powerful rivals.

The minimum requirements are quite demanding, since we need at least a 4-core processor, 8 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti. Regarding those we recommend, we need at least a 6-core processor, 12 GB of RAM and an AMD RX 6800 XT or an NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super. You can buy Stray Blade for 22.74 euros at FNATICAL.