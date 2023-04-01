“I’m going to war with him”

It’s no secret that one of the clubs having the worst year is Fnatic. The British organization signed last Winter season the worst result in their history, finishing ninth and failing to advance to the group stage. To overcome the situation facing this dividedthe black&orange They bet on raising two players from their academy to the first team: Óscar Muñoz «oscarinin» and Henk Reijenga «Advent«. The entity opted for the debut of the top in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and the rookies already has the protection of Martin Larsson «Rekkles«, who has recently assured that he would go to war with him.

In the third episode of Legends In ActionFnatic’s documentary series on their League of Legends section, Rekkles talked about a situation the team was down on that motivated him. After one of the first sessions of scrimsOscarinin began to cry due to the performance shown in training. The frustration that Óscar felt -according to the description of the Fnatic captain- could be appreciated in the first week of the spring season: premiered as rookies going 0-18-4 in three games.

However, for Rekkles, seeing Oscarinin crying was the necessary push to see himself reflected and fight more for Fnatic. «I see myself reflected in someone who cares and cares so much about everything. I’m used to having to calm down those emotions, but then seeing someone like him [Oscarinin] cry after scrims for not playing as well as he would have liked or for not meeting the expectations we had of him. He showed that he cares so much about me“reflected the Swede.

However, the real turning point for Rekkles came later. «When I was coming home, I said to myself: ‘That guy sees this as life or death. I will follow him in battle, I will also do it as if it were life or death.’ That’s how I normally do it, but seeing myself reflected in someone was very powerful. So I go to war with him, I believe in him“said the Fnatic captain.

“I go to war with him. I believe in him” A pivotal week. A bonding moment. A certain cameo from a Valorant IGL… Legends In Action Episode 3 is here! pic.twitter.com/5MYVYLu0k9 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) March 31, 2023

Oscarinin improves with the passing of the weeks

Despite having a rough debut week, Oscarinin has improved over time in Fnatic. In the second week his total KDA was 10-13-24 and in the third week 20-9-16. With the advancement of the weeks the rookies he has adapted to the LEC and the team to his strengths and weaknesses. This has served the black&orange improve his previous result with a sixth place thanks to four wins and five losses. The next challenge for the British organization is qualifying for the playoffs. The team is in the same group as Astralis, Team Vitality, and MAD Lions.

