“I’m leaving and it’s settled”

2024-03-13



Four years had to pass before he saw her again. barcelona in the quarterfinal round of Champions League After coming out he accomplished that objective naples With an aggregate of 4–2.

The season up to this point was not the best for the CUL team, so Javi He had already confirmed that he would leave at the end of the season.

After classification in ChampionsXavi was then asked if his decision might change given the team’s good performance and his response was clear.

“They keep asking me if I will stay if we win the Champions League. No, I will not be at FC Barcelona next season, I am leaving and it is decided. My future won’t change, my answer won’t change. I am leaving the club at the end of the season. “I will enjoy the next Champions League but as a fan of FC Barcelona,” he said. xavi hernandez In a press conference.

He also talked about the improvements the club has seen since announcing his departure, maintaining that it has inspired the players to improve their performances and give their all on the field.

“People didn’t believe me, that I was going to lose the locker room. We have received unfair criticism. We have shown that we are ready to compete in Europe. For me there is a lot of talent in this team. Naples is a great rival. We have risen to the challenge on big platforms. The team has changed since my decision and we have to support it, but nothing has changed. I think now is the time for change. “This doesn’t change anything,” he said.