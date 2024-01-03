“I’m not as happy as I was at my previous club”

2024-02-10



psg made a large investment to partially replace the output of Lionel Messi And neymarSo he went into the market looking for two forwards to accompany him mbappe,

One of them was Randall kolo muaniFor which they paid 95 million euros eintracht frankfurt, After entering inside for a long time, the attacker came Germany And a good World Cup with France in Qatar 2022. Now, seven months later, kolo muani He is not happy with PSG and is indicating that he wants to leave the club. The striker mentioned his current situation in an interview with the newspaper onz mondial,

“In Germany I felt confident, that’s why I felt satisfied on the field. I just need to be happy and confident. And everything will work like clockwork. Today I am happy. But I am not as happy as Germany. The criticism affected me first. I am a human being, I am not a wall, nor a robot, I have feelings inside me. But I am not sad. I am happy to be a PSG player. But it could be better,” said the 25-year-old attacker. kolo muani He explains that he is not so happy in France and that his performances are not the same as those in Frankfurt, where he scored 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games in three competitions in the 2022/23 season.

