An image that sends a shiver down your spine. Margot Chevrier suffered a horrific injury while participating in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow last Saturday. While attempting a jump at 4m65, the pole vaulter fell next to the mat. The toll is heavy for the woman from Nice, a victim of a fracture of the talus, the bone in the ankle joint located between the tibia and heel. ,I could have come back from the World Cup with a medal, but I had three screws in my foot and I would return from Glasgow.“, commented the athlete after his operation on Instagram, who hopes to be back on his feet by next summer.Let’s be honest, the injury is serious, the location on the body is not the best chosen, and the road will be long. But we have 5 months. 5 months to get back on your feet, make a comeback and in a few weeks get your qualification for Paris 2024 through a ranking as solid as your embankment.“Margot Chevrier took the opportunity to greet her fans:”I would like to take this opportunity to thank you wholeheartedly for your messages, I try to respond as much as I can, but you pulled out all the stops, I must admit.,

This Monday morning, March 4th bfmtv Returned to Margot Chevrier’s injury through a report by journalist Lisa Hedef. ,It hurts, you’ll see the photo, it hurts just looking at it“, she says smiling, while her colleagues present on the set commented lightly on the sequence. It seems that a treatment has not convinced the leading lady Margot Chevrier, who commented on the tone used on her Twitter account. Was criticized by journalists bfmtv ,I’m not sure I would have shot the report like this if I had to announce that I had had my dreams shattered in a matter of seconds, but the gist of the information is: ‘Ouch’“The pole vaulter expressed his condolences before concluding with a hand-palming emoji.

