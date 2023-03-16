‘I’m ready for the end of Stranger Things’, says Millie Bobby Brown – Cinema



Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things – Divulgao/Netflix

03/11/2023 2:00 pm

Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven from Stranger Things, is already ready to say goodbye to the series.

“I’m definitely ready to call it quits,” she said in an interview with Seventeen magazine. ‘I feel that a lot of the story has already been told, and we know that, it’s been in our lives for a long time,’ added the actress, who started acting on the series at age 12.

The actress explained that she is ready for this chapter of her life to come to an end so that new ones open up: “I am able to create stories that are important to me and focus on the big picture”, she added. ‘But I am very grateful (for the series)’, she concluded.

Recently, another Stranger Things actor, David Harbor (Jim Hopper), also stated that he wants the series to end.

The final stretch of Stranger Things is inspired by season 2

In a chat with Collider, director Shawn Levy spoke about the future of the series on Netflix and how it will all end.

“I know that (the Duffer brothers) have publicly hinted at this, but when we sat down and listened to the two hour long pitch for this final season’s plot, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room when the brothers finished,” Levy shared. with Collider.

‘So yes, this final season will be epic and very emotional. I think making it will also be very exciting, as this series has changed the lives of each of us who worked on it. We can’t wait to go into production next year.’

The final season of Stranger Things will consist of 8 episodes and has no premiere date.

While the final stretch of Stranger Things does not debut on Netflix, you can check out all the episodes of the series on the platform.

