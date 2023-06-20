‘I’m so focused on releasing music and I forget about everything and everyone’

On the eve of the start of her European headline tour, we were allowed to meet Maisie Peters at a box of sold-out tricks. With 23 years on the counter, the British pop princess can already have a lot written to her name. with her debut album You signed up for With the occasional bright spot at the end of the tunnel, she captivated with her delicate and sweet lyrics filled with heartbreak. She went on to tour as the support act for Ed Sheeran and the successes continue to this day. It’s Time For Us To Sit Down With Maisie Peters And All About Her Upcoming Album the good witch, Discussing whether or not to be fair and win the breakup.

It’s been two years since you released your first album you signed up for released and we are very close to the arrival of your second The Good Witch. How does it feel to be back in Belgium since our last interview?

That’s great. We wanted to do a tour in 2021 but unfortunately it got canceled due to COVID. Now this is our first real European headline tour, so it’s a completely new milestone in my career.

About that new album. you have this the good witch Designated. Where did you get the inspiration for this as witches are generally seen as something negative?

I guess I like the symbolism that the word carries, structure, autonomy. It is also an example of chaos and power and I love everything that it means. I’m also a fan of the idea of ​​making it into a question or statement of sorts for my audience.

For the art of unmarried, you gave tarot cards to each one by staying in spirituality. Where did you get that inspiration from today?

I guess I have my own version of spirituality. Maybe not in the way it is believed in the beginning. I love tarot. This is a fun and cool thing. I can’t do it myself, but I have friends who practice it so we often do it together. I think this is a good thing because it forces you to think about yourself more holistically and not always as yourself or in life’s ‘rat race’ with all those mundane things that keep us up at night Keeps Tarot keeps me a little more grounded as a result, which doesn’t mean I haven’t fallen for the TikTok tarot card reading hoax yet. It often happens that I spend hours watching movies like this to see where my romantic life is going, but unfortunately those tarot cards never spoke the truth.

Back to the subject of artwork. For your album cover, you’ve chosen a completely different direction. It’s somewhat simplistic, just centering yourself with a t-shirt with a playful statement. with titles like the good witch And given the solo artworks you could have completely dramatized, why did you decide to do it differently here?

I took all the photos for the album and single before I even knew what the title would be. I’m especially lucky that the title and the photos go together so well. I really just wanted it to be prominently featured on the cover and take up a lot of space. Because I am the subject of the songs, I must be completely on it. I worked with Alice Moity, a great photographer who captured my vision perfectly and has a real talent for surrealism and did a fantastic job.

In the run up to the second full-length release, you played one song from the album’s track listing each week. Here you spoiled the fans with a real deep dive into how the song came about and also where in your life you wrote them and the location. Do certain places inspire you as much to write as Sweden with its famous mythology?

Definitely. I’ve written a lot between Scandinavia and the UK and it doesn’t matter where you are in your subconscious they will be a part of what you write or create. I think the album has a huge UK-Europe backbone, but I’m equally inspired by country and American music. The mythology of both places definitely had an impact on me, especially Bergen in Norway. It is truly a magical place. It’s a fishing town and both times, maybe even three times I don’t remember, it was just magical because it’s remote and you’re completely away from life. This is very useful when creating albums.

What is the first thing you would do or change if you really were a witch?

Oh, there are so many things I want to do and so many things I want to change. Oh man I wouldn’t know where to stop. All the tough questions here. May the buses and trains never be late.

While writing your new album, you made one of the biggest changes a person can make: You went blonde. Aside from writing a great antidote song about it, how has that change affected your life?

I think it was something in my subconscious. It hasn’t changed me much, but I think I already had the tough, cool blonde in me. I feel more like myself since I made that change and feel like my youth just started then.

Social media is a hugely important player in promoting music these days, for example, artists sometimes ask them not to release new music until they get so many viewers on TikTok videos. It looks like you are doing a great job and that app gets a lot of attention from you. Is this something you’ve decided to fully embrace or does it feel more like an obligation?

No, social media has always felt natural to me. Definitely the aspect by which you can connect yourself with people and show and share your creativity with others. I’ve always had a YouTube channel and I’ve been on Instagram since the early days, so it all seems very natural. Of course I am also in the music business to make music and not just make films, but I think it is symbiotic with each other. Because it’s part of making music and wanting to share it with others to reach a larger audience. That’s why I want to be on TikTok too, to use it for good, as a strong good…

like a good witch.

Yes actually! I think it’s a great platform with lots of fun videos and interesting stuff, but also something where you can find people and artists you would never meet otherwise.

In 2022 you did your first solo tour in the US to promote your debut album. How was it?

I’m really glad I can go back later in the year because it all felt so real. The tour itself was super special to me and meant a lot to me. So much so that I wrote a song about it called “The Band and I” which will be on the new album. It’s been crazy traveling the world and exploring the world like this, so I’m so happy to be able to go back and see everyone again.

Definitely a cliché question about a pandemic. You mentioned that your tour was canceled because of this, but has it affected the way you make music?

Definitely. I think this is also something that all actors have re-learned. It was really taking a step back and making music on your own because there was no one around in the studio to tell you what to do or not do. It made me realize that I want to do more of it and just write songs that maybe no one will listen to, but at least then they exist.

You have been active in the music industry since you were fifteen. Are there songs that you listen to now and think ‘oh no, maybe I shouldn’t have released that’?

No. I don’t believe that either. I stand behind everything I’ve already released, even if I don’t make some things yet. They were episodes of what I felt at the time and I felt the need to put them out into the world at that time, so I don’t want to change my mind about how I felt, because you never know what you’re going to be after. How will I feel in the future? I’m proud of everything I’ve released, and I was just as proud then as I am now.

We said earlier also that you bring heart wrenching songs which come with a whole suitcase full of emotions. Do you sometimes feel ‘naked’ when you perform those personal songs in front of sold out halls?

Not really, because from the moment I release songs, I am completely disconnected from it. Then when I perform with those songs, they become part of the space you’re playing in and the live experience takes over all emotion. Writing and doing, thinking and creating… these are all things that are completely separate from each other, so that everything should be well separate. Also, I like to sing emotional songs the most.

With blonde hair, flashy T-shirts have become part of your tour outfit. One even made its way onto your album cover. Where do you even get all these t-shirts with his funny sayings on them?

Well, I love giving little Easter eggs to my fans. T-shirts are also a part of that. All the sentences you see are lyrics from the new album. I can’t wait until everyone can hear all the songs so I can get fans excited for what they’ve been waiting for.

Perhaps the most important question of all: did you get over the breakup?

I hope so. I wrote a whole song about it so I feel it’s my right to say I won. This is the least I should get!

the good witch Releasing June 23rd on all your favorite streaming services.

