Images show Beyoncé angrily yelling at crew members during a performance in Amsterdam: “Oh my god!” , celebrities

celebritiesQueen B’s performance in Amsterdam clearly didn’t go down as the world star had hoped. During his last song, he was to fly through the air on his silver horse. But when the time came, the horse remained on the platform. Beyoncé decided she wanted to get off the horse to get closer to the audience, but this was without crew members counting. They took too long to set up the stairs, so the singer remained angry on her horse. Although the crew members still didn’t realize it, the American singer then tried to push down the stairs with her foot.