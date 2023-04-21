Imaginarium launches a new collection of plushies Squishadinhos

With the pandemic, nostalgia took over – and more than an individual feeling, the sensation came to life collectively. A survey published in 2021 by Mintel, 76% of US consumers aged 25 to 44 said they like products that refer to the past, especially childhood.

And a toy that breaks geographic barriers, and was part of most people’s lives, is the stuffed animal. And those who believe they stayed in the past are wrong. Brands like Jellycat and Squishmallows, in the US, and Squichadinhos, by Imaginarium in Brazil, prove that there is space and an audience today. Especially in a post-pandemic scenario, where the priority is well-being and comfort.

In the fashion market, plushies conquered a space in the collections of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Moschino. In Brazil, they were the highlight of the look chosen by actress and presenter Sabrina Sato for the last Tik Tok Awards. This movement is most evident on social media, where celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga share their passion for Squishmallow. On Tik Tok, the hashtag that bears the brand name has more than 9 billion views – driving the increase in sales, which reached 300% in 2022.

The heating of this segment is global: according to a report by Grand View Research, the forecast is that the market for toys and stuffed animals, valued at US$ 7.98 billion in 2018, will grow 7.6% annually until 2025. Surfing in the increase in searches for teddy bears in Brazil, according to data from Google Trends, which grew by more than 100% between April 2018 and the same month of 2023, Imaginarium launched the Squishadinhos, a line that marks its return to the plush universe, after three years without news in this category.

“Our concept aims to offer the experience of having a new friend, who has cuteness and personality, and thus generate connection with the younger ones”, reinforces Bruno Santos, Marketing manager at Imaginarium.

With the name that comes from the English “squash”, which means to squeeze or squeeze, the Squishadinhos refer to people’s desire to hug the little animals. The new collection has eight characters: the grumpy cat Bóris, who prefers an afternoon on the sofa to leaving the house, the party girl Dominique, who lives for the spotlight, the good vibes Gurumelo, the adventurous dog Bisnaga, the creative artist Chlo_elho, the geek Gokururu, the jokester Brinks and the workaholic Moca.

Each Squishadinho has a different characteristic precisely to ensure inclusion and diversity, elements that are highly valued by younger people. According to a survey by the American business consultancy McKinsey, 72% of consumers expect to be recognized in the products they consume. In addition to the connection due to the similarity, another attribute that arouses interest is the fact that they are collectible items.

The new items can be found both in physical stores and on the brand’s website (https://loja.imaginarium.com.br) and are available in two sizes. They cost R$99.90 in the small version and R$149.90 in the large one.

