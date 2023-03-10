Imagine playing Overwatch 2 and meeting Luka Doncic

The world of sport is no stranger to everything offered by the video game. Over the years we have seen how different elite athletes admit to spending their hours in these virtual universes. Paul Georgeplayer of Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA, he has recognized on more than one occasion that he enjoys what many NBA titles PlayStation They offer him.

On this occasion we have to continue talking about professionals who play in the best basketball league in the world. And it is that luka doncic appeared in the middle of a match that a content creator was streaming. Yes, now we no longer meet streamers In our games, even athletes from the world’s great leagues could also appear in one of our games, as happened to this player.

M0xyy finds Doncic in Overwatch 2 and doesn’t believe it

This time our protagonist is called m0xyy and he is an American Overwatch 2 content creator that is more than relevant in this video game. During one of his broadcasts while in-game, m0xyy came across a player named “Donatello”. This player asked m0xyy if it was really him since he is a huge fan of his content.

He streamer he also wanted to know more about his ‘fan’ and asked this Donatello what he did during his free time. «Play basketball“Said this player clearly and concisely. This elicited laughter from m0xyy, who asked him if he did it on a team or in a gym. «Dallas Mavericks“Said the player without any shame. Of course, this aroused excitement and doubts among the players in the game, who began to ask him personal questionsto which this Doncic answered with total normality.

Shortly after they came to the conclusion that it was him, although he has not yet confirmed it. Doncic has already acknowledged on other occasions that he is a great fan of Overwatchso seeing him on the servers is not something strange.

