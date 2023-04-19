Imagine what a remake of Pokémon Red would look like in the style of Octopath Traveler

The original editions of Pokémon Red and Blue have been reissued with two very different updates: Pokémon LeafGreen & FireRedsome remakes for Game Boy Advance with graphics of Pokemon Ruby & Sapphireand Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! for Nintendo Switch, some reinventions of Kanto with mechanics of Pokémon GO. However, have you ever wondered what these installments would look like with the HD-2D style that we can see in videogames like Octopath Traveler? You will find the answer to this question just below these lines.

Without going too far around the bush, the HD-2D is a unique artistic style that is frequently associated with Square Enix works such as the aforementioned Octopath Traveler either live to live, among other. Focusing on this spectacular remake HD-2D pokemon red and blueits creator, who calls himself Dott on social networks, has highlighted that he has been able to carry it out thanks to Unreal Engine 5. It should be noted, yes, that it is only a concept, so it is not playable.

Curiously, despite the fact that it is an artistic style that is generally very popular, the community of Pokemon is something divided about whether the saga should receive a remake with this visual section.

What did we say at the time about Let’s Go!?

“Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! It’s a very fun experience and recommended both for those looking to get started in the saga for the first time and for longtime fans. You can tell at all times that it is a testing ground for Game Freak, as he does not hesitate to experiment with new ideas and successfully revolutionize some of his ‘sacred’ pillars”, we said in our analysis. Remember that you have our guide at your disposal.



