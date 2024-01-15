IMF Deputy Director meets Miley amid tough adjustments in Argentina

Argentine President Javier Mellí met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath at the Government House on Thursday, who described the meeting with the president as “excellent”, which took place in a context of rising tensions. Social

“Excellent and solid meeting with President Javier Meale on the best way to move the country forward,” Gopinath wrote on his X social network account after the meeting at the end of a two-day visit to Argentina.

The reason for the trip was to “meet with government officials and others to learn about Argentina’s difficult economic and social challenges as well as its vast potential,” IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozak explained in the interview.

During his visit, protests disrupted train service in Argentina for a day on Wednesday and the CGT, Argentina’s main union, was debating whether to organize a second national strike after a 12-hour strike called for January 24. To go or not.

Gopinath held meetings with Chief of Staff Nicholas Posey; Interior Minister, Guillermo Franco; The Minister of the Economy, Luis Caputo, and the President of the Central Bank, Santiago Bausilli.

“I have had a productive conversation with Caputo, Bausili and Posse about efforts to restore macroeconomic stability, protect the vulnerable, and strengthen growth prospects in Argentina,” the IMF official posted on Wednesday in X “

In 2018, under the presidency of right-wing Mauricio Macri, Argentina borrowed $57 billion from the fund, of which it received $44 billion. The credit program was renegotiated in 2022 by Peronist Alberto Fernández (centre-left) and after failing to meet targets in 2023, it was revived by the current government.

Miley carried out a strong fiscal adjustment, even higher than that recommended by the IMF, with which she committed to end 2024 with a public finance surplus of 3% of GDP.

The government was able to show the IMF two results of its adjustment policy: a trade surplus of $797 million in January and a fiscal surplus of $588 million, the first in 12 years.

Approving the latest disbursement to Argentina, the IMF hailed Miley’s “ambitious stabilization plan” to reverse annual inflation of 254.2%, poverty reaching half the population and a GDP contraction of 2.8% planned for 2024 by the organization. Praised.

AFP