IMF says nearly 40% of global employment could be affected by AI

(CNN) — According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) could affect nearly 40% of jobs worldwide, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality.

In a blog post this Sunday, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called on governments to set up social safety nets and introduce recycling programs to counter the impact of AI.

“In most scenarios, AI will make overall inequality worse, a worrying trend that policymakers need to actively address to prevent the technology from further inflaming social tensions,” he wrote in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Must be addressed.” This issue will remain at the top of the agenda.

Georgieva said that as more employees and companies continue to adopt AI, it is expected to help and hurt the human workforce.

Echoing prior warnings from other experts, Georgieva said the effects are expected to be felt more deeply in advanced economies than in emerging markets, partly because white-collar workers are considered more at risk than blue-collar workers. Is.

For example, in the most developed economies, up to 60% of jobs could be affected by AI. He said about half of them could benefit from how AI promotes greater productivity.

“On the other hand, AI applications could take over key tasks currently performed by humans, thereby reducing demand for labor, which could drive down wages and reduce hiring,” Georgieva wrote, citing IMF analysis. “

“In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs could disappear.”

40% and 26% of jobs in emerging markets and low-income countries, respectively, are expected to be impacted by AI. Emerging markets refer to places with sustained economic growth, such as India and Brazil, while low-income countries refer to developing economies with per capita income within a certain level, such as Burundi and Sierra Leone.

“Many of these countries do not have the infrastructure or skilled workforce to take advantage of AI, increasing the risk that the technology could worsen inequality over time,” Georgieva said.

He warned that the use of AI could increase the potential for social unrest, especially if younger, less experienced workers took advantage of the technology to help increase their output, while more senior workers struggled to keep up. .

AI became a hot topic at WEF in Davos last year when ChatGPT took the world by storm. The chatbot sensation, which is powered by Generative AI, has started conversations about how it can change the way people work across the world due to its ability to write essays, speeches, poems and more.

Since then, technology updates have expanded the use of chatbots and AI systems, making them more common and spurring large-scale investment.

Some tech companies have already directly cited AI as one of the reasons they are rethinking staffing levels.

Although workplaces may change, widespread adoption of AI could ultimately increase labor productivity and increase global GDP by 7% over a 10-year period, according to a March 2023 estimate from Goldman Sachs economists. Is.

Georgieva also cited opportunities to increase production and income around the world through the use of AI in her blog post.

“AI will transform the global economy,” he wrote. “Let’s make sure this benefits humanity.”