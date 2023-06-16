Immerse yourself in the world of Tutankhamun in Barcelona

© Youtube

In a few months, the Ideal Center for Digital Art will introduce the new experience “TUTANKAMON, The Immersive Experience”, which will take visitors back 3,400 years. There they discover the temples, treasures and secrets of ancient Egypt.

Successful, deep experiences with Dalí, Frida Kahlo and Van Gogh have previously been held at the same centre. It is a production of MAD – Madrid Artes Digitales – (Layers of Reality, SOM Produce and Stardust), which has already been screened in Madrid in 2022 and is now coming to Barcelona for the first time.

TUTANKAMON has already attracted 300,000 visitors, making it one of the most visited exhibitions of the year in Spain. Anubhav has also won 3 Telly Awards.

Tutankhamun in Madrid

But what if you’re not in Barcelona? You may not be able to visit the city, but you are close to Madrid. There the exhibition can be seen till July 23. Here are four rooms dedicated to the Mysteries of Egypt:

Immersive room with 1,200 square meters of projection. You travel through the life of Tutankhamen with a 360º visual spectacle with sound Largest virtual reality room in Europe (50 stations with VR glasses + headphones) Augmented Reality room where you can interact and explore Tutankhamun’s tomb Exhibition Rooms where you find information about Tutankhamen and Ancient Egypt, an introduction to understanding the times and an exhibition of original pieces and reproductions.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Barcelona or Madrid, more opportunities will come. In the fall, the experience will also be launched in Vienna, Hamburg, Munich, Tel Aviv and Stuttgart.