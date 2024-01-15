Impact of psychosocial risks on work well-being

Workplace attendance has, almost understandably, been intrinsically wrong, linked to issues such as stress and dissatisfaction. Nowadays, it is important for the company and the employees to have a good working environment to achieve maximum degree of productivity to achieve the desired common objectives.

In this ‘Exhibition Channel’ we learn more about the current situation in terms of workplace well-being from Mª Dolores Ruiz Jordan, founder and CEO of Jordan Accessorus, sociologist, trainer and Elvira Andreu and Maria, head of equality plans at Jordan Accessorus. Luisa Artigas, professional nursing specialist and coordinator of the National Training in Health Surveillance in MAS Prevention.

Workplace Wellness: An Ethical and Legal Imperative

psychosocial risk They are factors that influence health and exist both inside and outside the work organization. But, How do they materialize? they can do Manifest in different ways: physical, emotional, cognitive and even behavioral, to influence, thus, to the point of cause disease And it impacts not only those who suffer from it, but also those around them.

These risks in the workplace are becoming increasingly important in our society due to their direct impact on the mental health and well-being of the workers who make up the organization.

dynamics of current workWhere constant pressure and urgency are common, and there is a highly competitive business environment, The impact of negative psychosocial factors on people has increased,

And this is it, Affects not only personal well-being, When it is transferred to the organization, it may be The work environment is deteriorating, absenteeism rates are increasing and employee morale is falling.among other negative effects.

Additionally, it has become important to address mental health in the workplace moral but also legal demand, In what sense, Recognition of employers’ responsibility has increased To create an environment that promotes good practices and a healthy environment for all who make up the companies.

psychosocial risk management In the company this means going beyond simple measures of action when these negative effects appear. precautionary measuresIn many cases due to the internal nature of the organization, there must be Promoting issues such as work-life balanceIn addition to providing people with tools to properly manage situations in their daily lives.

All It is integrated into the organizational culture Every company’s: This should be their core element. In turn, these issues are formulated In a global context where the fabric of business has entwined itself with broader social stabilityWhich refers to both its external and internal interest groups.