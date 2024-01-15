Impeached mayor of Ponce will not honor his agreement with the PPD and refuses to resign

Minutes before his deadline to comply with the agreement reached with the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Suspended mayor of Ponce Luis Irizarry Pabón declared his innocence this Wednesday and said that he will not resign his post or his candidacy for re-election for the 2024 elections.

“I want to make it clear, I am not quitting!” “Amidst all this nonsense, there is no reason to leave my post and my candidacy,” he said.

Immediately, the PPD’s secretary, Gerardo “Tunito” Cruz, told a press conference that the community would go to court to remove the Ponceño leader from the PPD ballot.

Angel Matos supports extending the resignation deadline of the mayor of Ponce Caguas region judge appointed to hear the case against the mayor of Ponce Luis Irizarry Pabón will be suspended from the post of mayor of Ponce. Tito Fourquet will assume the position of mayor of Ponce if Irizarry leaves the Pabón seat vacant. The Secretary of the PPD reiterates that Irizarry Pabón has until tomorrow to resign

Irizarry Pabon He was charged on October 31 with four counts of violating Article 4.2 of the Government Ethics Law and Article 251 of the Penal Code for alleged unjust enrichment.

The charge against him was that he requested money from directors and trusted employees to pay off a $50,000 personal loan taken out with Banco Popular, allocating $30,000 to his 2020 electoral campaign. Mentioned the whereabouts of the remainder, that is, $20,000 which, according to the testimony of the investigating agent, Miguel Fonseca, could have been spent on defendant’s medical office expenses.

Last December, the accused mayor reached an institutional agreement with his community, the PPD, to allow him to attend preliminary hearings against him on public corruption charges. However, such an agreement stipulates a time limit. Today is 28th February.

As Cruz was preparing to begin a press conference to talk about Ponce’s future, Irizarry Pabón issued a public statement in which he said he would not abide by the agreement signed with his party. Among other reasons, he alleged that people had requested it.

Below is the suspended mayor’s full statement:

“In November 2020, the people of Ponce democratically elected me as their mayor with 62 percent (%) of the votes and victory in all polling stations. Respecting the wishes of all my brothers of Ponce, I have worked against all odds.

As you know, I am facing a legal case brought to court by the Office of the Independent Special Prosecutor Panel (OPFEI)! Anyone who knows me knows my integrity as a professional and human being and I am impeccable!

In December 2023 I was called by our Popular Democratic Party to mediate an agreement that once the preliminary hearing of the case is done and if it is negative against me then they can do my candidacy for re-election as mayor .

Let me present important data to consider:

Rule 6 or cause hearing – The Ponce Court judge requested a continuation of the process in November 2023, but the FEI immediately indicated they were not available until January 2024;

January date notified;

The scheduled dates of January 21 and 22 were postponed

Given the notification of the Judge and Court for the preliminary hearing, my attorneys requested a change in the Judge and Court assigned for a transparent process for everyone (employees who know me and other employees);

The appointed judge is related to my former therapy partner;

The wife of the appointed judge was recommended by the lawyer for appointment as a judge who is now a candidate of the opposite party

Another judge was appointed, the same one who immediately recused himself due to conflict of interest

Why was the preliminary hearing postponed?

Agreements and scheduled dates with the Court, lawyers, Chamber were set for next March; All those situations were beyond my control.

I am innocent! I am protected by the Constitutions of Puerto Rico and the United States and my constitutional rights are being violated.

I have been visiting my communities in Ponce where they have welcomed me with joy and support. They tell me again and again: ‘Doctor, don’t go, we are with you!’

For that and all the previous reasons I want to make it clear, I am not quitting! There is no reason to give up your post and your candidacy amid this nonsense.

This is your servant, Dr. Luis Manuel Irizarry Pabon, your mayor and certified candidate, I stand here facing you. I will continue to serve my Pons and my beloved Poncino.

In Ponce we decide Poncino!

Luis M. Irizarry Pabon