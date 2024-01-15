Importance of having hobbies after the age of 40

It’s too easy to ignore these days welfare Emotional and mental, because the fast pace of life, work and family responsibilities, as well as daily stress, are the dish of the day. That’s why one Hobby has become a fundamental tool for maintaining balance in lifeEspecially after the age of 40.

A Hobby It is not only an activity that entertains and amuses us, but it also allows us to break away from the daily routine, release stress and improve our lives. mental health. According to various scientific studies, dedicating time to a hobby we are passionate about can reduce stress, anxiety and depression levels, as well as increase feelings of well-being and happiness.

