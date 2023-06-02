Important fashionistas are seen extensively in these bikinis

Ready to activate Vacation Mode? summer vision and with us social media feed Flooded with vacation photos, now is the time to prepare yourself and your wardrobe for the hottest season of the year. Of course a nice summer dress can’t be missing from your suitcase, but how about a bikini? At least as important, if you ask us.

Everyone from this brand is spotted in bikini

As much fun as it is to follow bikini trends, there’s rarely a timeless item missing from your collection. That way you know you always have a copy, regardless of what you’re wearing, like a beach dress or bikini. cover up. Here’s a brand all our favorite fashion people, celebrities, and even supermodels are seen in: C. Rekha

Top model Candice Swanepoel is the proud owner of the popular brand and has taken the fashion world by storm in recent years. With names like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters already seen in it, Tropic of Sea has become swimming costume brand of 2023 and it’s not too hard to see why. To save you the search, we went in search of the brand’s prettiest bikinis. Here are seven of our favourites.

Shop the hottest bikinis from Tropic of Sea