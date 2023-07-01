‘Impossible’ voted best 3FM megahit of all time by Nothing But Thieves

The song combines a ballad with a powerful stadium sound. What emotion does such a song evoke? According to 3FM DJ Andres Odijk, that’s love. Andres says: “The creation of Nothing But Thieves with ‘Impossible’ makes me feel like you’re standing in a long festival queue. The entrance is getting closer and closer, you’re waiting for something incredibly beautiful and spectacular.” And then all of a sudden: You’re in the huts! And that feeling of ‘the huts’ I get is when that track all explodes, all the equipment kicks in and you just let go completely.’

an unexpected sing-along

You might not expect it, but Nothing But Thieves drew inspiration from the worlds of hip-hop and R&B for ‘Impossible’. Singer Connor Mason was enthralled by the rhythms and melodies of these styles. He told Annie Mac on Radio 1, “To be honest, I wanted a song with powerful vocals and a catchy melody. A real singing song.”

‘Impossible’ was produced by British producer Mike Crossey, who has worked with The 1975, Twenty One Pilots and Falls, among others. Can we expect more songs in the same genre in the album? Vocalist Connor Mason states, “The rest of the album is politically charged and pretty intense. This song is the exact opposite.”