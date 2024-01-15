Imposter Syndrome: Condemned to Constantly Feeling Like an Impostor EL PAÍS WEEKLY: Psychology and well-being

I am afraid of being judged by others. I think my achievements are the result of coincidence. I’m afraid that important people will find out that I’m not as capable as they think. I’m sure what I have to say will sound silly to you. Anyone Can Do It… There are countless phrases that describe impostor syndrome. Even Meryl Streep has recognized herself in him. This phenomenon was described in 1978 by American clinical psychologist Pauline R. Clance and Susan A. It was done by Imes. He then defined it as an intense sense of falsity regarding the image of competence that is experienced by people with higher educational levels. According to statistics, 50% of people with ID live with these sensations. In 2000, Joan Harvey and her colleagues also linked it to certain personality traits, such as high self-demand and self-criticism, high perfectionism, and low levels of self-compassion.

People who feel this way hold themselves responsible for mistakes and hate praise. When they receive praise, they realize whether their achievements are a matter of luck or the result of their shortcomings going unnoticed. They are considered impostors because they are playing a role that does not suit them. They are afraid of failure and sometimes unconsciously deny their abilities. To compensate for their fear of losing, they over-prepare for everything or put off a huge final effort. This phenomenon occurs more in competitive environments and has been studied, for example, by doctors Montserrat González Estecha and Ángeles Martínez Hernánz in the health sector.

It is worth distinguishing between the sensation occurring occasionally and the condition becoming something constant, even disabling. An alarm indicator is that any achievement is not enough, leading to long-term dissatisfaction, or that high demands go beyond the professional sphere and affect the social or family sphere. If stress levels become too high, physical health is at risk.

Some studies have found that this symptom affects women more, which is why the term has become popular as impostor syndrome. Gender roles make them suffer more from this problem when they are placed in leadership positions traditionally associated with men. The origins of this painting and its greatest influence among women may have historical roots. women and powerWritten by historian Mary Beard, it shows how, since ancient civilizations, women were relegated to a secondary role that is still difficult to break. This syndrome appears in adolescence and becomes more intense at certain times in adult life, such as during motherhood, when one has to make double the effort to demonstrate one’s professional competence.

in books like Imposter Syndrome: Why Women Still Don’t Believe In Themselves?From Cadoche and Montarlot, or I won’t do it properlyBy Emma Velespinos, some recommendations are proposed to fight this syndrome. The first thing would be to identify it and find out what is causing it. Then, soften the self-criticism and analyze how wrong some evaluations are, comparing them with the opinions of others. This is how we manage to question language, which is the repository of our prejudices, as author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie explains. It is also advised to develop self-knowledge and realize your abilities and strengths. Working on false feelings of guilt and increasing compassion for your failures would be another objective. It’s also useful for reducing compulsive work habits, accepting praise, and learning how to enjoy what you do. It is also important to increase awareness about gender biases at individual and collective levels as it helps in identifying and overcoming them.

In the business and organizational arena, this syndrome can be combated by participative leadership through people with open, creative and transformational attitudes. Commitment to healthy leadership styles fosters trust and cooperation and counters competitive judgments and biases, which discourage the most discerning and sensitive people from getting involved at the most responsible levels. Another option would be to encourage consultation. tomas chamorro gathers Why do so many incompetent people become leaders? That, in personnel selection, evaluators usually focus on qualities such as confidence, charisma and self-assurance and pay little attention to competence or humility. Focusing on these latter characteristics will reduce references to coercion. As Professor Helena Legido points out, another useful measure would be for organizations to implement gender equality policies, promoting diversity in decision-making, reconciliation and equal remuneration.

From the point of view of future leaders, it would be interesting to look for role models and mentors who help women support each other, take risks if they want, but also accept that no one It is right to remain one of the crowd without feeling like it. I like it. a cheater

Patricia Fernández Martín is a clinical psychologist at the Ramon y Cajal Hospital in Madrid.