impressions and gameplay of the new Ubisoft shooter that combines all its previous titles, we can try it for free in the closed beta

Several weeks ago we had the opportunity to participate in the closed beta of the new shooter from Ubisoft, xdefiant, This is a free to play multiplayer first person shooter game.and is inspired by the universe of Tom Clancy’salthough in various aspects such as the maps to play it has references to multiple company titles such as Far Cry.

Thanks to this closed beta, we privately tested the game and managed to catch some interesting aspects of it, which could make it one of the most interesting new games as a service this year. xdefiant will not try to compete with shooter as Valoranteither Counter-Strikebut from a universe already created will give users a gaming experience more similar to titles like Team Fortress and Overwatch.

XDefiant gameplay and first impressions

The first impression we had when playing this new Ubisoft title is that the menus were not as polished as in other games, we came to think that the graphic quality of it was not going to be the best, but fortunately, this was just a false impression, since in-game the game looks really goodwe did not experience any FPS drops, so on a technical level the game more than complies.

The domination game mode has three points of interest to capture and they rotate from time to time throughout the map.

It should be noted that we did the tests on PC and playing at high graphics, on the other hand, the game is quite frantic, with a pace very similar to a call of dutythe respawn times are short and it has several game modes similar to Team Fortress, Overwatch and Halo Infinitewe were able to test the game modes which, for now, are only three.





game modes

Domination : We must capture three points of interest as long as possible, these points will rotate, the team that has been capturing two or more points for the longest time will win.

: We must capture three points of interest as long as possible, these points will rotate, the team that has been capturing two or more points for the longest time will win. Occupation : We must defend and occupy the area of ​​the enemy, it is similar to Domination but with only two points of interest that are not rotating

: We must defend and occupy the area of ​​the enemy, it is similar to Domination but with only two points of interest that are not rotating escort the cargo: We must stop or escort the load, we have a destination point and a limited time to define which team wins, the way the load is pushed is by getting on it and driving it.

skills and factions

like all good shooter sand, xdefiant It has 5 types of factions that we can change during the gameeach character has unique abilities, as well as statistics that differentiates them from the rest, each one is particularly strong depending on the game mode, these are the factions that we can choose:

These are the factions and their abilities, we can choose one of them as well as a type of weapon, these two characteristics can be modified when we are respawning.

cleaners : It is a pyrotechnic character with resistance and life that has the possibility of handling two maximum abilities, the incendiary drone and the fire bomb.

: It is a pyrotechnic character with resistance and life that has the possibility of handling two maximum abilities, the incendiary drone and the fire bomb. ghosts : He is one of the defensive characters, his skills are focused on shields, the first is a high-range shield that protects anyone who is inside from bullets for a few seconds, the second is the Blitz Shield which gives him a bulletproof shield

: He is one of the defensive characters, his skills are focused on shields, the first is a high-range shield that protects anyone who is inside from bullets for a few seconds, the second is the Blitz Shield which gives him a bulletproof shield Freedom : He is the healer character, his abilities are BioLife Enhancer, which when launched regenerates life to all allies in an area of ​​effect and The Remedy, which allows several allies to heal and get rid of any enemy control effect.

: He is the healer character, his abilities are BioLife Enhancer, which when launched regenerates life to all allies in an area of ​​effect and The Remedy, which allows several allies to heal and get rid of any enemy control effect. echelon : He is the spy character, he has abilities such as the digital Ghillie Suit with which he can become invisible for a few seconds and the Intelligence Suit, which allows him to see enemies behind walls for a short time.

: He is the spy character, he has abilities such as the digital Ghillie Suit with which he can become invisible for a few seconds and the Intelligence Suit, which allows him to see enemies behind walls for a short time. DedSec: He is the cybernetic character, based on Watch DogsIt has abilities such as Appropriate, where we can see the location of our enemies from a distance and the Arachnodrón, which is a drone that will attack enemies.

These factions each have two abilities that we must choose before starting the game, however, we can also change our faction, skills and weapon when we are reappearingwe were able to especially test the Cleaners, Libertad and Echelon, where we believe that the pyrotechnics and healers are the strongest because of their ultimates, especially the cleaners who have great stamina and their pyrotechnic abilities do scaling damage.

maps

As we mentioned earlier, many scenarios are based on classic Ubisoft titles, such as The Division, Far Cry and the Tom Clancy’sIn this case we had the opportunity to play in Times Square in Escort mode, Pueblito in Occupation mode, Nudleplex in Domination mode and Showtime in Domination mode, the maps are dynamic, very different from each other and easy to understand, perfect for a multiplayer shooter.

Showtime Map, has several checkpoints and lengths where we can find multiple enemies.

final impressions

XDefiant is a multiplayer arena shooter that combines many ideas that we can already play in other titles like Halo Infinite and Overwatch 2, however, although it has the support of the universe of Tom Clancy’s and some references to other company games, lacks identity, at least in the visual section, it cannot be completely separated from other titles such as Rainbow Siegebut on the other hand, its gameplay is quite frenetic and very fun, so we must not fall for appearances.

Some of the game’s menus and fonts come before other graphics, these are details that may be typical of the closed beta but are annoying when looking at important data such as the leaderboard.

Although the game is currently in closed beta, it has to improve a lot of things in order to come out as a game as a service, customization is a feature that we did not see in the test and that is key for a game of this stylethe menus must improve both in quality and in design in order to go out to the public. xdefiant It is a title that is worth trying, it is entertaining and it will give us many hours of gameplay. We hope that the final version improves these details that it lacks to polish and adds more game modes.

We can sign up right now for the closed beta of xdefiant which was released globally today and will run until April 23, this closed beta will have the participation of players from all over the world and will have cross-play between consolesThe multiplayer FPS arena is available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Amazon Luna, and PC.