Impressions of Exoprimal: The craziest hero shooter comes with Capcom stamp

versions PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC. Also available in Xbox One (7/13/2023), Computer (7/13/2023), Playstation 4 (7/14/2023) and Xbox Series X/S (7/14/2023).

exoprimal It is, without a doubt, the craziest hero shooter we have ever played. When everyone thought that the genre could no longer give more of itself, with a Overwatch 2 that is going more unnoticed than Activision Blizzard would like After a launch that saturated the servers, Capcom is preparing to launch this summer a multiplayer that follows the usual schemes of the genre quite closely, but adding huge amounts of dinosaurs that have to be faced. exoprimal It is not surprising for its novel gameplay or for its technical sectionsbut because puts us armed to the teeth against tons of velociraptors (very much in the style of Left 4 Dead) in a race against time that will also make us face real players once we meet the objectives set out in the title.

Capcom bets on a hero shooter that is a kind of cocktail between Overwatch, Anthem and Left 4 Dead

Under an extremely strange premise, Capcom puts us in the shoes of an elite soldier who can control different types of armor with specific abilities. divided into three classes (for now): assault, tank and support. Each of these groups in turn offers several armors that we can equip depending on the style of play we want. For example, in assault we can choose between a combat at short, medium or long distance, but in any case we must be the ones that cause the most damage. With tank, we can choose what type of blocks we want to use against opponents, and lastly, with support, we can vary how we move on the pitch helping our teammates. A priori, exoprimal It has some bases that we could say are the ABC of any hero shooter, but it tries to contribute its stamp with two key characteristics.: dinosaurs and rotating games. Let’s go into more detail first with this last point.

The action never stops, ‘Exoprimal’ is pure frenzy.

In order to delve a little better into that concept of a changing game every time we enter a matchmaking, we’ll have to go back to 2019, when BioWare released Anthem to the market. This third-person action game, also cooperative, was one of the most anticipated of the moment thanks to the graphic quality that it gave off in its progress and the incredible action adventure that its armor promised, with Iron Man-style flights ending everything. type of creatures with special powers and weapons. But As time went by, it didn’t take long for users to realize that Anthem what it offered was a constant loop. The first few hours are worthy of applause, even to this day, but after little progress is made in the story, the game deflates and loses a lot of steam.

Teamwork and cooperation are essential to be able to win

Capcom is aware that its game has a look very much in the style of Anthemand does not hide from it, but to avoid falling into the same mistakes as that BioWare title, the company has chosen to create a search system that makes each multiplayer mission in which we enter rotate the order of objectives, the scenarios, the situations and even the dinosaurs that we have to face. It is not that each level has new monsters, don’t get us wrong, but the way in which they appear on the scene is rotated, which means that their games, even ending up also having that repetition point, can be enjoyed in a unique way and, what most important, they should be studied independently. Multiplayer games are built based on a race. Two teams of five players must overcome a series of obstacles that appear in different areas of a generously sized map. The first to complete everything wins.

Among other dinosaurs, we will also have to face a T-rex.

The objectives can range from capturing an area to defending an objective, going of course through the annihilation of the maximum number of dinosaurs as quickly as possible. Capcom with this heals in health and shows that, as a company, it listens to the needs of the players. As far as possible, because in the end what you have to do all the time is kill dinosaurs, what Capcom is looking for is to show that it understands the needs of the public of this type of genre. In addition to that, the players are also forced to work as a team. It is not that this is encouraged, you have read correctly: it is mandatory to work as a team to be able to pass the zones in the most optimal way possible. It doesn’t help if tanks don’t cover or support players don’t heal. Or that the assault ones do not kill as many enemies as they can.

In exoprimal cooperation is essential to win games. If a player is going free or is not paying attention to the mission, it is more than likely that the team will end up falling and not even have time to reach the last zone. Multiplayer games are increasingly demanding in this regard, and in a less aggressive way than other companies (such as Riot Games, which penalizes those who leave or remain inactive) Capcom wants its users to be with their five senses at the controls. . To do this, through a very simple tutorial, an attempt is made from minute one to familiarize players with their exoarmor. Each one, as we told you, has its own specific abilities and weapons. Each of the classes we’ve tested so far has armor with short and long range attacks.which offers a range of possibilities to focus the confrontations.

The environments are quite corridors, they are great for constant massacres to be generated.

Depending on how you approach exoprimal, each player can have a different experience. In our case, the armor we used the most was equipped with an assault rifle, grenade launcher, and machine guns as a special ability to kill the maximum number of enemies. A very versatile “character”. However, others that force players into melee combat can also be used, so the experience of shooter it becomes a pure hack and slash where what you have to do is mash as many buttons as possible to kill the enemy dinosaurs. In the variety is the taste, and Capcom wants its players to feel as comfortable as possible allowing everyone to adapt to their preferred play style.. Where the difference is made is in the final mission of each game, where the two teams face each other.

Although against dinosaurs you can wear any armor and be successful, when you have to face other users things change a bit. Players carrying firearms will have an advantage over melee attackers., and being able to change armor at any time during the game makes combat sometimes turn into real circuses. Depending on how the confrontation is going, the players alternate between one armor and another, which offers a lot of dynamism, but at the same time it expands a bit depending on what situations. In any case, It is also a success on the part of Capcom to be able to alternate the style of play in such a natural way without having to wait for the next game. This also helps to avoid class selection problems like in other titles like Overwatch, where few wanted to be a tank or support.

On sale July 14

exoprimal has its release date set for July 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, and for now everything points to it being an entertaining experience, but what we are not clear about is that it can last a long time active among the players. The current multiplayer offer is very varied and few new titles manage to stay on the players’ grid. Capcom has been stomping this 2023 with Resident Evil 4 Remake which is released on March 24 for consoles and PC and his bet for the hero shooter. What is clear to us is that exoprimal deserves at least one chance.

We have written these impressions by playing the beta on its PS5 version with a code provided to us by Plaion.



