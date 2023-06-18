Impressive Jonas Winggaard seizes power in the Dauphiné, Thomas de Gendt has his say and staged the colors

The very tough final stages in the Dauphiné are drawing to a close, but today was also a phase of change in the programme. Only after 92 kilometers could the peloton prepare for its first climb. Then it was time to wait until the final fifty kilometres, in which the riders had to complete two local, hilly laps. Seven kilometers from the finish, it was again towards the finish.

The fifth stage in Dauphiné seemed to be just up the road for the escapees in the peloton. So it didn’t take long to wait for the first escape. Shortly after the official start, Thomas de Gendt broke away from the peloton and was joined by Nils Politte, Georg Zimmermann, Jonas Grågaard, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Leon Henschke. Due to the early flight composition, the rest were immediately warned. UAE Team Emirates took the lead immediately and Soudal Quick-Step also looked to keep the pace. Was Julian Alaphilippe aiming for his second stage win?

While De Gendt and co continued to extend their lead, another Belgian conceded defeat. Maxim Van Gils, the youth leader of Lotto Dstny, has been sidelined due to illness. The early escapees eventually started the first climb of the day with a lead of 3′ 50″. Something remarkable happened over the long run, but the peloton had to work in time to reduce the lead of the leading group.

The final climb provides a spectacle

In their hunt for the early escapees, the peloton was thinned considerably. Jumbo-Visma also came to the fore at the start of the last twenty kilometres. The lead of those who walked ahead disappeared like snow in the sun. At the foot of the Côte de Théssy, a tough second class suddenly crashed with some double-digit sections, the yellow jersey and yesterday’s winner Mikael Bjerg. The race had started. Then Richard Carapaz, together with Julian Alaphilippe and Jonas Wingard, initiated the debate. The pursuers easily caught Thomas de Gendt and his companions. As expected the venom would be in its tail.

In a new attack by Carapaz, only the wingguard could follow the Ecuadorians. But their offensive proved too eager. The Olympic champion blew himself out and made barely any progress. And Wingguard… he unleashed his demons. The result was a lead of over half a minute. The other GC riders caught up and kept the pace, but could not get close to the Danish Tour winner. Wingégaard won the fifth stage of the Dauphiné.

Despite his ambitions, Julian Alaphilippe didn’t claim victory today. Soudal was the French of the quick-step best rest, Tobias Holland Johansson was also allowed on the podium. The group containing the classification riders, excluding Wingard of course, came in over half a minute behind the winner.

What will be served to the passengers tomorrow?

In the shadow of Mont Blanc, riders prepare for the two final stages in the mountains on a hilly stage. In the sixth stage, the finish is the first climb. Fifty kilometers before the finish the landscape becomes more hilly. The Col des Aravis, 7.8 km at an average of 5.7%, is the second climb of the day. A taste for men with Tour ambitions, as Aravis will also have to be tamed in the Tour de France. We end with an interesting finale that features two climaxes that follow each other in quick succession. Animo assured.