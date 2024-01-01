Improve your skin and your health, four essential objectives for 2024

Although we often fail to accomplish all of our resolutions, there is something irresistible about making this list and starting the year off on the right foot. So, we share with you the key to achieving this We present four resolutions that will not only improve your general health and well-being.But these will also benefit your skin. Let’s walk into this new beginning together! Why do we celebrate? We celebrate another year full of adventures, new opportunities and moments that are indelibly etched in your memory. Like any journey, you have experienced ups and downs, but each of these moments has been a valuable lesson. In this celebration, we recognize the importance of small gestures: a sweet smile, a kind act or the impact of words. We respect our skin, the shield that accompanies us in every step and experience. And most of all, we celebrate the 365 new opportunities that lie ahead of us, with a continued commitment to caring for and loving ourselves in every way possible. Here we present how you can make the most of each of them: 1. Take time for yourself

Amidst the daily demands and fast pace of the world around us, it is essential to take time to take care of ourselves. Be it in the morning, before sleeping or as a break during work. Subtract 10 minutes a day from the time you spend on your phone and dedicate them to yourself. Considering that we spend a lot of time looking at our phones without even looking at them, those minutes can be turned into moments of activities you actually enjoy. Start by reducing your cell phone use by 10 minutes a day and spend them pampering yourself: painting your nails, calmly applying serums and creams, or immersing yourself in reading a book. Do what you’ve wanted to do for a long time and give yourself that space.

Once you make it a habit and experience its benefits, you can increase this time to 20, 30 minutes or whatever your body and mind need. These moments are not only a gift to your general well-being, but they also have a positive effect on your skin. Slowing down and relaxing has a direct impact on your appearance, significantly improving your condition. Your skin reflects your inner well-being and, when you are relaxed and happy, it simply glows. Read: Painkillers during pregnancy and their unexpected effects on babies’ cognitive development When you rest, levels of hormones like oxytocin increase, while cortisol decreases. In simple terms, this hormonal balance promotes more glowing and healthy skin. 2. Adopt a healthy diet

Surely you’re already aware of all the benefits that come with improving your diet, which is why it’s a recurring resolution on New Year’s lists. Our main tip is not to feel overwhelmed. Improving your eating habits involves making healthy changes in a sustainable way over time. A good way to start is to think about what healthy foods you can add to your diet: Try adding one new healthy food every month. Read: Ten detox tricks to stay fit and healthy after December The benefits for your skin are remarkable. Did you know that diet can affect the formation of wrinkles? A balanced diet rich in antioxidant foods, such as vitamins A, B, C and minerals, can help delay the appearance of signs of aging on the skin. You can also include foods with higher water content, such as fruits and vegetables, as they promote better skin hydration, resulting in softer and healthier skin. Another option is to include foods rich in collagen and elastin to improve the skin’s natural elasticity. 3. A year with more games