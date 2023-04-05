In a bikini, Hailey Baldwin Bieber enjoys a day at the beach with a mermaid tail in the sand

Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, married to Justin Bieber, abuses the variety of angles to show art made by the sea

This Tuesday, the 4th, the model and actress Hailey Baldwin Bieber (26), married to Canadian singer Justin bieber (29) used his social networks to show that he is enjoying life! Enjoying the beach, the blonde even appeared with a mermaid tail on the edge of the sea.

“My mood all summer!”, wrote the influencer, in the caption of the publication she made on her official Instagram profile. Justin’s wife, who was recently involved in a long fight with the singer and actress Selena Gomez, but which has already been resolved, abused the angles and came up with the mermaid tail made of sand. In addition, she gave a beautiful close-up of her butt in the water and her sculptural face.

Comments on the model’s post were flooded with praise to praise the beauty of the actress. “Beautiful wonderful perfect”, are just some of the messages left. However, some netizens found the form of publicity made by Hailey strange for her brand’s product.

“All that effort to promote just one lipgloss”commented an outraged follower. “So this was all an entire photo shoot for just one tiny product? Did this little product need a whole encyclopedia? My God”pointed out another, referring to the numerous posts that Hailey has been making about her brand’s new product.

See the post of model and actress Hailey Baldwin Bieber enjoying the beach and making a mermaid tail with sand:

Peace? Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for her support after hate mail

After fights and exchanges of barbs with Selena Gomez, Hailey ended up suffering a lot of hate and death threats against her. The singer then followed Justin Bieber’s wife and apologized for everything that had been happening. In stories, the blonde thanked the singer for her support: “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as she and I have been discussing over the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between me and her.”.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely damaging. While social media is an amazing way to connect and build community, moments like this only create a extreme divisiveness instead of bringing people together”spoke about the alleged rivalry between the two, who are ex and current Canadian singer.

“Things can always be taken out of context or interpreted differently than what was intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, myself included,” she said. “In the end, I believe that love will always be greater than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity for us to meet with more empathy and compassion.”he concluded.