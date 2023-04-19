In a chat, director Karen Maine and Kaitlyn Dever comment on the use of modern music for the period feature Rosalina

O at nerd was invited by Star+ to participate in the press conference and a chat about the feature Rosalina which arrives on the platform on the 14th.

starring Kaitlyn Deverthe film will tell the story of romeo & juliet from the point of view of Julieta’s cousin, Rosalina.

Also present were the actors Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City), Kyle Allen (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things), Sean Teale, Spencer Stevenson It is Minnie Driver.

The principal Karen Maine was also in the chat and spoke a little, along with the actress Kaitlyn Dever about the curiosities of the feature and the music choices to tell this period story in a modern way.

On what attracted her to the project, Maine commented: “The idea of ​​(the film) being set in the Renaissance period with this modern language and talking about modern themes and sensibilities, and for me, in my mind, that creates a perfect juxtaposition, you know old and new, that really hits the spot. in comedy. So that was the goal.”

“And the music is also very good, as we use modern elements such as Synthesizer (a musical genre where songs are made using an electronic keyboard), but also old, the instruments of that time, such as lutes, flutes and harpsichords (a type of piano). And it all blended together really well. So it’s like we walk the line between the old and the new.” complete it.

ISABELA MERCED AND KYLE ALLEN WILL PLAY ROMEO AND JULIET IN ROSALINE WITH ACTRESS KAITLYN DEVER

Still on the use of songs, both Maine and Kaityln comment on Rosalina’s musical choices.

The director says: “The music was a really fun thing to work on. Every time I make a movie, I head over to Spotify and make a playlist. And I remembered that Kaitlyn also does this… (…) and she also makes a playlist for Rosalina and sent it to me.”

Adds Maine: “The music for the end credits scene was a song that Kaitlyn introduced me to, and I became obsessed with it, and it’s perfect for the end credits, and where all the characters are at the end of the movie, I don’t want to give away too much detail.” . It’s Ethan Gruska, Phoebe Bridgers.”

And the actress also completes:”Call Enough for Now.”

And he adds: “Many of them made me feel like Rosalina. I like to create a playlist for every character I make. I started doing this some time ago. And it really helps a lot to set the tone for the day. I think our soundtrack definitely sets the tone and mood for the film.”

About the soundtrack, Dever says: “There’s a lot. There’s new music, there’s old music. There’s Enrique, there’s Celine, there’s Robin, there’s Ethan Gruska, and it’s all sung or written by women. Enrique’s song is a cover version by an artist called Anna Of the North.”

“The film has (in its soundtrack) this strong feminine tendency. It’s available on Spotify.” finishes her.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber took care of the adaptation, where the screenplay is based on the book When You Were Mine written by Rebecca Serle.

In the plot, we see the love story of one of the most famous couples of all time, only told from the point of view of Juliet’s cousin, the young Rosaline. With a sharp and idealistic mind, the young girl is also Romeo’s ex, and what could be an attempt to win the boy back will become a journey of self-discovery, where Rosaline will do everything to help the couple stay together. together. But it looks like that won’t work out too well, right?

Rosalina arrives on October 14th.