In a heart-stopping series, LOUD defeated DRX and advanced to the final of the VALORANT LOCK//IN in San Pablo

The Brazilian squad reached a new international final. Riot Press

LOUD and XRD they played a semifinal of dreams, the local imposed by 3-2 and will play the final of the VALORANT LOCK // IN of San Pablo. The Brazilian team will seek to achieve a new international title and seal before their audience the pass to the next Masters to be held in Tokyo.

The two teams reached the semifinals having very solid performances throughout the entire Alpha Bracket. DRX knocked out BBL Esports (2-1), Cloud9 (2-1) and Talon Esports (2-1), while LOUD eliminated Gen.G (2-0), Karmine Corp (2-0) and NRG (2-1).

In a packed Ibirapuera Gymnasium, the venue became strong and left out another of the candidates to win the title.

LOUD took advantage of a DRX that slept into the game and completely dominated Pearl. Behind an Aspas who finished the map with 24 frags, the local took it 13-5 (9-3).

In Icebox, the Brazilians got even more out of their attack and went to change the 9-3 lead. In the second half, the Koreans started to wake up, but they couldn’t catch up and the map ended 13-8. Aspas with 27 and Cauanzin with 21, were the top fraggers of the game.

The quick 2-0 lead to believe an early end, but the South Korean team had another plan.

On the third map, Split, DRX was fully awakened. The Asians reached the middle of the match 9-3 up and sealed it 13-7 with great performances from Stax and BuZz (18 kills each). At LOUD, Aspas was once again the most frags player with 23.

Fracture decreed DRX’s temporary tie in the series. Led behind MaKo and BuZz, with 24 and 20 frags respectively, the Asian squad closed the map 13-7 (6-6).

With LOUD on offense and DRX on defense, the decider was Ascent. On a map that was fought over from start to finish, the Brazilian team took it ahead 13-8 (7-5). Caunzin led his team on 22 kills.

The local squad, and current world champions, will define the title against one of the two remaining representatives of Europe and without a doubt, San Pablo will be hell for those from EMEA next Saturday from 2:00 p.m. ARG.