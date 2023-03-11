In a low-cut bikini, Mel Maia makes faces and mouths for photos, and displays a tattoo on her hip

British actress Helen Flanagan showed her preparations for the weekend and shook the web. Wearing piece by piece, the famous 32-year-old was highly praised for her good shape.

She took to Instagram, where she has 1 million followers, to showcase literally all of her outfits of the day. Helen was very marked in the UK for her role in the long-running British soap opera ‘Coronation Street’, between 2000 and 2018 (with a break between 2013 and 2016), as the interpreter of Rosie Webster.

Actress Helen Flanagan in ‘Coronation Street’ — Photo: Reproduction

The beauty starts the video wearing only black lace bra and panties. With a big smile on her face, Helen takes the opportunity to hypnotize internet users who found her post going through the feed.

British actress Helen Flanagan – Photo: Playback/Instagram

In the end, finish off your look with a sporty outfit in burgundy, a light sweatshirt on top, sneakers, sunglasses and a small bag. By the way, the cold takes over the region.

British actress Helen Flanagan – Photo: Playback/Instagram

In the comments, users were simply delighted with the physical form of the woman, who is the mother of three children: Matilda, 7 years old; Delilah, age 4; and Charlie, 1 year old.

“What shape is this after three beautiful children?”, the first one was impressed. “Body goals,” admitted another. “I would be freezing if I wore this outside, especially with this weird weather we’re having,” mused a third. “Although she looks absolutely AMAZING – and I really look up to you! For the women who don’t look like this after 3 children, you are still beautiful!”, celebrated the Internet user. “A goddess”, summarized the admirer.