In a low-cut bikini, Mel Maia makes faces and mouths for photos, and displays a tattoo on her hip

British actress Helen Flanagan showed her preparations for the weekend and shook the web. Wearing piece by piece, the famous 32-year-old was highly praised for her good shape.
She took to Instagram, where she has 1 million followers, to showcase literally all of her outfits of the day. Helen was very marked in the UK for her role in the long-running British soap opera ‘Coronation Street’, between 2000 and 2018 (with a break between 2013 and 2016), as the interpreter of Rosie Webster.
Actress Helen Flanagan in ‘Coronation Street’ — Photo: Reproduction
The beauty starts the video wearing only black lace bra and panties. With a big smile on her face, Helen takes the opportunity to hypnotize internet users who found her post going through the feed.
British actress Helen Flanagan – Photo: Playback/Instagram
In the end, finish off your look with a sporty outfit in burgundy, a light sweatshirt on top, sneakers, sunglasses and a small bag. By the way, the cold takes over the region.
British actress Helen Flanagan – Photo: Playback/Instagram
In the comments, users were simply delighted with the physical form of the woman, who is the mother of three children: Matilda, 7 years old; Delilah, age 4; and Charlie, 1 year old.
“What shape is this after three beautiful children?”, the first one was impressed. “Body goals,” admitted another. “I would be freezing if I wore this outside, especially with this weird weather we’re having,” mused a third. “Although she looks absolutely AMAZING – and I really look up to you! For the women who don’t look like this after 3 children, you are still beautiful!”, celebrated the Internet user. “A goddess”, summarized the admirer.
All of the actress’ children are the result of her long relationship with football player Scott Sinclair. The two, who had been together since 2009, broke up at the end of last year.
Helen Flanagan and her ex-fiancé, Scott Sinclair – Photo: Playback/Instagram
Actress Helen Flanagan and ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair – Photo: Playback/Instagram
In crisis, they even tried to fix the relationship, but a “sign” made her decide to break up. “Helen’s engagement ring broke. She likes all this spiritual stuff and had a feeling, so she sought guidance from a medium. Helen and Scott really tried to work on their relationship, but in the end she saw the breakage of the ring as a bad omen and that it meant she shouldn’t be married,” a source told The Sun at the time.
Actress Helen Flanagan — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Earlier this year, the celebrity revealed that she had breast implants secretly to solve her insecurity with “flabby breasts”. “There’s no other way to say it, but they (the breasts) had become very saggy. And it was taking a toll on my confidence,” she admitted as she said that she was “very nervous about putting it out.”
Actress Helen Flanagan in the post where she talks about her silicones — Photo: Instagram