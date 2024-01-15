In a serious blow to Moscow, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian early warning and control spy plane A-50

Ukrainian Air Force destroyed Russian A-50 aircraft

Ukrainian Air Force confirmed this sabotage of another Russian military aircraft, an A-50, According to the commander’s statements, over the Sea of ​​Azov mykola oleschuk On 23 February.

The incident follows the downing of an A-50 and an Il-22 air control center in the same area on January 14.

Firing is important, as the Russian A-50 plays important role in war continues in Ukraine by providing Functions such as detection of air defense systems and target coordination for the Russian Air Force. It is important to shed light on that Russia has only nine of these aircraft.

Oleshchuk expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in this accomplishment.

Apart from these incidents, Ukraine reportedly shot down a fighter plane su-34 On 21 February, another Su-34 and a Su-35S on 19 February, as well as Su-34 on 18 February. On 17 February, two Russian Su-34 and one Su-35 fighter jets were also shot down.

“Again? Again! The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed another enemy A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, worth 330 million dollars. Great deed by Ukrainian warriors!”. On the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, the Ukrainian Air Force wrote.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has had clear air superiority, allowing it to attack the entire Ukrainian national geography.

Belarusian President in early 2023, Alexander Lukashenkoadmitted that an A-50 was damaged during a drone attack on the Machulishchi base near Minsk.

A-50 Berievwho regularly attend military parades on Red Square Early warning and control aircraft Soviet made.

Equipped with radar, A-50 They can track up to 150 targets simultaneously within a range of 230 kilometres, but they are capable Detect enemy aircraft more than 600 kilometers away.

According to independent sources, the USSR built 40 of these aircraft, but few of them were sold, so less than 9 aircraft will remain in service in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Il-22 is a four-engine bomber that was converted as an air command post during the Soviet Union.

A Beriev A-50 (Alexander Zemlyanchenko/Reuters)

Ukrainian army has achieved Shoot down enemy planes with your artillery And in air combat, but also in the framework of notorious sabotage campaigns against airfields on Russian territory, including the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

United Kingdom intelligence services indicated in January that the Beriev A-50 – known as A-50 main base In NATO terminology – “a convenient element of Russian operations in Ukraine, providing early warning of threats and functionality as a command and control post.”

“Compared to the SA-21’s ground radar, the Mainstay can use its radar to detect enemy aircraft at greater ranges, because its altitude allows it to have a peripheral vision beyond the curvature of the Earth,” he said. Argued, Russia “may have accelerated the integration of the mainstay and SA-21” before it could be maintained because of its “concern” about “the possibility” that Ukraine would deploy fighters delivered by the West.

(With information from EFE and EP)