In addition to Anitta, remember artists who have already turned against their labels

End of agreement between Anita and the Warner Music Groupyours now ex-record label! After controversies that have intensified in recent weeks regarding dissatisfactions of the singer with the fact that the label does not release her songs, a formalized end of the long-standing partnership was made public this Tuesday (4). Now, it is only talked about on the internet and it is worth noting that the singer of “Envolver” was not the only one to turn against her label after disagreements. O POPline brought you one compiled of artists who have experienced the same drama…

READ MORE:

Ludmilla and Warner

read more

In addition to Anitawho also seem to have already faced problems with Warner It is Ludmilla. Although he never formalized criticism of the label publicly, in June of last year the owner of “Numanice” instigated fans by writing on social media: “If I could talk to Ludmilla a few years ago, it would be: don’t sign this contract!”. Even without going deeper, the fans took it for granted that the singer was referring to Warner and demanded greater disclosure of the artist’s work by the label.

Claudia Leitte and Rock Nation

read more

Advertising









Advertising

When the news broke that Claudia Leitte would be part of casting from the label of jay-z, the fans were in an uproar with the strong possibilities of a breakthrough in the artist’s international career. However, the more foreign-market-focused album that was promised never arrived. The singer of “Baldin de Gelo”, one of the singles licensed by rock nationnever made a fuss about the breakup, which according to her advisory would have happened in 2019.

Luísa Sonza and Universal Music

read more

A month ago, the owner of the record “SWEET 22” (2021) appeared in tears on the Instagram story reporting that the Universal Music, her former label, had prevented her from releasing an audiovisual record of her last tour. The singer, who is now an artist of the Sony Musicshared with fans that one of his biggest dreams was to release a live album, however, plans to deliver to the public the recording of a concert from the tour “The Tale of Two Worlds” was made unfeasible by the seal.

Michael Jackson and Sony Music

read more



O “Pop king” he was not silent when he felt that the Sony Music did not release the disc “Invincible” (2001) the way it should. A year later, he again criticized the label, accusing its executives of racism. “Record labels really conspire against artists – they steal, they cheat, they do whatever they can. (Especially) against black artists”protested the artist at the time.

READ MORE:

Halsey and Capitol Records/Astralwerks

read more

A few months before releasing the deluxe version of the disc “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”in May last year, halsey protested the fact that her label prevented her from releasing a song she wanted. According to the singer, the division between Capitol Records and the astralwerks would only release the release if the track demonstrated strength through virals and challenges on TikTok before. Another artist who has already complained about the same situation is Demi Lovato.

Backstreet Boys and Zomba Music Group

read more

at the turn of 2000’sthe musicians of Backstreet Boys faced problems with Zomba Music Group, a label with which they had just extended an agreement to release two more albums. It turns out that, at the time, the record company would have started to prioritize the solo career of Nick Carter and to use some of the band’s resources to enhance the singer’s new venture. The clash resulted in a $75 million lawsuit of the group against the label, in 2002.

Miley Cyrus and Hollywood Records

read more

Target of controversy, the album “Can’t Be Tamed” (2010) marked the transition of the character hannah montana for a woman growing and maturing in the public eye. A Hollywood Recordsone of the record labels disneyhowever, would not have been happy with the ‘daring’ project of miley and started a fight with the singer in defining the singles to be worked on. According to fans, the track “Robot” is a hint to the label.

In addition to these artists, several others have already publicly complained about the work of their record labels and have even ended their contract, as happened in the recent case of Anita. Thiaguinho, Paula Fernandes, Johnny Cash, Prince, ‘N ​​Sync, Destiny’s Child, TLC and Metallica were some of the names.