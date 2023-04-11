In addition to Anitta: VMA 2022 announces presentations by Blackpink, Lizzo and Måneskin

MTV announced this Monday, the 15th, the artists who will be performing at the awards night of the Video Music Awards 22, the VMAs, which takes place on August 28 and will be broadcast live on the paid channel. The singer Anita had already been announced as one of the attractions of the party. Now, the event confirmed the presence of blackpink, lizzo, Jack Harlow and the Italian band Måneskin.

K-pop girl group Blackpink: Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie Photo: YG / Netflix

This will be the first time the K-pop group blackpink will perform at the awards and must sing their single Pink Venomwhich is the first of the girl band’s new album, born pink, which will be released on September 16 on audio platforms. In 2020, the blackpink made history as the first female group from kpop to take home a Moon Person trophy (Best song of the summer) and will try to take home a second one this year, in the new category Best Metaverse Performance. Lisa, a member of the group, is also the first solo female K-Pop star to be nominated.

Already lizzo will sing the song 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)which is on their latest album, Special, released this year. The singer announced this weekend that the song should win a clip, which still does not have a release date. Lizzo, who has been nominated 11 times, is also up for four awards this year, including artist of the year It is Song of the Year.

Who will also perform on the stage of the VMAs is the singer Jack Harlowwhich debuted at the awards last year alongside Lil Nas Xwhen they sang the hit Industry Baby. This time he prepares for his first solo performance. Jack Harlow has seven nominations, two of them being the main ones of the night, clip of the year It is Artist of the Year.

Another announced is the Italian group Måneskinwho takes the stage of the American awards after a standout performance and victory of Best Rock at the EMA last year. A Måneskin continues to spearhead the global rock resurgence and will now make his VMA debut performance of the #1 alternative single Supermodel. The critically acclaimed group is also up for two awards: Best New Artist and Best Alternative Artist. The group is the first Italian artist to be nominated in a major category.

These new names join a lineup that already has Anita, J Balvin, Marshmello vs Khalid It is Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage. In addition, the award will feature the presentation of Nicki Minajwho returns to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2018. The artist will receive the honor Video Vanguard Award.