In addition to Drake, remember American singers who have already canceled shows in Brazil

Main attraction of the third and last day of Lollapalooza Brasil 2023, the American rapper drake canceled its performance at the festival. The information was confirmed by the festival itself. He was replaced by Skrillex,

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential for the realization of the Lollapalooza show in São Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is out of his control. Sorry,” the artist’s team said.

In addition to Drake, the IstoÉ Gente list below other American singers who have already canceled shows in Brazil. Remember!

Cardi B

In 2019, Cardi B canceled their performance at Rock in Rio. The artist’s justification was declared as “personal reasons”. In place of Cardi B, the organization of the festival put Ellie Goulding.

Lady Gaga

the cancellation of Lady Gaga at Rock in Rio 2017 marked the birth of the iconic “Brazil, I’m devastated” meme. Through social media, the singer lamented.

The justification for the cancellation of the show was due to health problems. Following medical recommendations, Gaga had to suspend the presentation to deal with her fibromyalgia, a rheumatological disease that affects the muscles causing pain.

jay-z

In 2011, jay-z canceled their show at Rock in Rio. Despite having claimed “personal problems” as a justification, the real reason behind the incident has not yet been clarified.

Van Halen

The time interval between confirming and canceling the band Van Halen at Rock in Rio it was pretty quick. As soon as the group was announced as one of the festival’s headliners, it ended up being officially canceled a few days later.

