In addition to marauders like ‘Sledgehammer’, Peter Gabriel also brings a lot of new work to the Ziggo Dome

pop Peter Gabriel, i/o Tour. Hurd 5/6, Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam.

There was no escaping it when Peter Gabriel left the Amsterdam Zigo Dome after two and a half hours. Brightly dressed fans of Harry Styles crowded the Johan Cruijff Arena across the street. Gabriel, 73, had just finished his show with protest classic ‘Biko’, which is dedicated to all those who dare to oppose tyrannical regimes. Diversity advocates Harry Styles (who recently covered Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer”) and Peter Gabriel came together in a universe under the stars, where pop music flourishes.

21 years have passed since Peter Gabriel’s last studio album of new material, Above, All the while, the former vocalist of British progressive rock group Genesis was working on the album Come on which will premiere on its current tour, though its actual release has yet to be announced. Come on (input/output) deals with the complex society we live in, the rise of AI and collective memory which, according to Gabriel, could make the world a better place. In Zigo Dome they played practically the whole album with songs like ‘Panopticom’ and ‘The Court’ as a logical continuation of their previous work.

steel voice, soulful cello

Peter Gabriel, with a fine voice and still a penetrating falsetto, is to his credit that he plays so much new material between the obligatory crackers like ‘Sledgehammer’ and ‘Red Rain’. The beautiful visuals in particular, created with renowned artists such as Maarten Baas (Human Watch) and Cornelia Parker, kept their shows engaging and layered. And what a pleasure it is to see top musicians like drummer Manu Kache and bassist Tony Levin playing live. As part of Gabriel’s seven-man band, he lent depth to music that makes imaginative use of synthesizers and digital technology, incorporating African rhythms and acoustic instruments such as trumpet and cello for the human factor.

A special role was reserved for cellist Ayana Witter-Johnson, who gave soulful vocals to the always somewhat steely Gabriel. Gracefully, he shaped Kate Bush’s vocal part into the half-moved “Don’t Give Up.” It was one of the highlights of the evening, along with the new piano ballad ‘Playing for Time’ featuring Tony Levin on Chapman stick, 12-string bass played by Tapping.

less pompous

In general, Gabriel’s new music sounds less bombastic with “Love Can Heal” sung behind a screen with raindrops and the quieter “And Still” dedicated to his mother.

Gabriel introduces his music with illuminating interpretations, humorously drawing comparisons between his older self and the eternally young incarnations ABBA is sending on tour these days. There were airy syncopated dances to ‘Sledgehammer’ and a swinging ‘In Your Eyes’. As the oldest song on the set list, ‘Soulsbury Hill’ (1977) was a good testament to the fact that Peter Gabriel had made it big as a solo artist compared to his former bandmates Genesis’ sad performance on their farewell tour the previous year. made too much

Finally there was ‘Biko’, a heart throbbing song that kept the fires of activism burning in the world.