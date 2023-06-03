In Belgium the German ‘Boer zkt. Woman created ruckus: “Wrong program”

TV watching happened in Germany. A 27-year-old Belgian takes part in the German version of ‘Boer zkt’. woman’ and – according to viewers, at least – she wouldn’t be in the right place.

Flanders just completed its 15th season Farmer is looking for Woman, but also across national boundaries, the format in which Farmer goes in search of the love of his life is incredibly popular. going to germany bauer sut frau In its 19th season, it also includes a candidate from Belgium.

At the end of May, the participants were presented on German television, one of them was a 27-year-old Milchbauer Patrick, or Dairy Farmer Patrick. This man lives alone on his farm in the Belgian Eifel. A detail that didn’t go unnoticed by German audiences and is now causing an uproar on social media. “Patrick made a mistake with the program,” it seems.

that goes: bauer sut frau It also has an international edition, in which German-speaking farmers who do not live in Germany participate. “Can someone explain to me why Patrick is in the normal season if he lives in Belgium, but the Austrians are in the international season?” A user wants to know. “Shouldn’t he join then? bauer sut frau international”, Another miracle.