In ‘Farmer Six Women’, farmers are being taunted

Farmer Manuel is like lightning to take care of himself, although the man is afraid that he will lose his long hair. , © VTM

Last week, Flanders was already introduced to six new farmers who will lovingly follow Dina Tersago in the coming weeks. On Monday he will be taken in glamorous hands.

After all, Micheal, Martijn, Bert, Sanne, Manuel and Niels are still in the shining castle of Wimmertingen in Limburg. After breakfast and an unexpected exhibition with aerial photos of that farm, Dina gets to know beef farmer Niels, biodynamic farmer Manuel, and flexer Bert.

Dina Tersago leaves no stone unturned to bring out the best of The Sixers for bachelorette watching television. She conducts a photo shoot with a professional team including top stylist Farah Al Bastani and makeup artist Gino Beekman. One has fallen a little higher than the other. Farmer Manuel is like lightning to take care of himself, although the man is a little afraid that he will lose his long hair. Mitchell’s inevitable curly head gets a professional treatment from the hairdresser. While Limburg dairy farmer Sanne has to overcome some smaller complexes before showing his best side. But the result is shocking for everyone.

Farmer in search of woman, VTM, Monday at 8.40 pm

